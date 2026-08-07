You can ship Lonavala chikki or Agra petha, but can they carry a sense of place?

Things have changed since then. Almost every regional speciality can now be delivered across the country within days, sometimes hours. Karachi Bakery’s fruit biscuits are no longer confined to Hyderabad. Chitale Bandhu’s bakarwadi and Laxminarayan chivda aren’t only picked up while passing through Pune. Agra’s petha or Nagaland’s pickles are available in a few clicks. Easier access and convenience have introduced people to foods they may never have encountered otherwise, allowing small producers to travel far beyond their hometowns.