You can ship Lonavala chikki or Agra petha, but can they carry a sense of place?

As an army kid, summer holidays rarely meant choosing between beaches and mountains. The road usually led to two places—maternal or paternal grandparents’ home—where cousins, long afternoons, and familiar kitchens waited. Being posted across India at a time when travel wasn’t as commonplace as it is today also meant returning with what we would now call edible souvenirs: motichoor ladoos from Lovely Sweets in Jalandhar, gajak from Khatri Gajak Bhandar in Jodhpur, baal mithai from Ellora’s in Dehradun, and noodles from Thimphu and Gangtok.
Things have changed since then. Almost every regional speciality can now be delivered across the country within days, sometimes hours. Karachi Bakery’s fruit biscuits are no longer confined to Hyderabad. Chitale Bandhu’s bakarwadi and Laxminarayan chivda aren’t only picked up while passing through Pune. Agra’s petha or Nagaland’s pickles are available in a few clicks. Easier access and convenience have introduced people to foods they may never have encountered otherwise, allowing small producers to travel far beyond their hometowns.
But there has been another shift as well. For generations, food was proof of how people had travelled. Mysore pak from Mysuru, Darjeeling tea from West Bengal, and farsan from Gujarat weren’t just gifts; they revealed where they had gone and what they had brought back.
Food historians have long argued that this relationship between place and flavour is central to the travel experience. A 2018 study published in the European Journal of Tourism Research describes local food as more than sustenance, calling it a way “of communicating local values and connecting visitors with a destination’s distinct way of life”.
“Food, like fragrance, shapes our memories,” says Chicago-based food historian and author Colleen Taylor Sen. Regional specialities may now be easier than ever to buy, but she believes place still matters. She shares that she currently has two boxes of Karachi Bakery biscuits bought from a local store in Chicago in her kitchen. Even so, she wants to visit Hyderabad for its biryani.
For some things don’t travel intact. “You simply cannot get good Bengali sweets outside of Bengal. The water, the milk, the sugar—what the French call terroir—and the skill of the moiras (sweet makers) simply cannot be duplicated elsewhere,” says Sen.
Perhaps that’s why culinary tourism continues to thrive despite the proliferation of online shopping. “It’s still important where a food comes from,” she adds.
That sense of place matters to brands that have grown far beyond their hometowns. Pune’s Chitale Bandhu, whose bakarwadi has long been synonymous with the city, now reaches customers through more than 50,000 retailers across India and exports to 35 countries. Yet, says Akshay B. Londhe, head of PR and brand communication: “Bakarwadi may be available across India, but that has only increased demand.”