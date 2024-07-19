Bites of culture: Indian food inspiration in art
SummaryFar from home kitchens and restaurants, food is inspiring the creativity of artists, painters and illustrators who are turning it into art
Food is a source of inspiration for creative expression across mediums that are far removed from the kitchen. Historically, there are several food-inspired paintings in temples of India depicting offerings to deities, farming, cooking and eating of food in everyday lives and more. For instance, the Bhimbetka rock shelters in Madhya Pradesh have paintings of women cooking food. Pichwai paintings depicting Annakut (translating to mountain of food) during Govardhan Puja can be seen at the Srinathji temple in Nathdwara, Rajasthan. Today, artists are creating works to explore and appreciate the nuances of Indian food.