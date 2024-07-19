Bites of culture: Indian food inspiration in art

Some of Mitha’s miniature food sculptures with a magnet include a full-fledged lunch thali with as many as 13 dishes designed into 3.5 to 4.5-centimetre sizes. Others are idli-vada with sambar and chutney, dosais, appams and stew, puttu-kadala curry, porotta-kurma and chicken biryani. Mitha chooses to make a miniature when she sees the emotional connection people have for a dish or meal. Sometimes, how colourful a dish looks or its textures are, gets her excited to create it with air-dry clay, her medium of choice. “To make it, I try looking at as many images as possible. I go through its ingredient list and sometimes the whole recipe. It’s rare that I get a mini right at the first attempt. There are elements that I try, give up, revisit months or even years later when my techniques improve. With this medium, paint shades can vary so I must be precise with colours and quantities to accurately replicate a miniature," explains Mitha, who creates about 30-40 pieces a month or as few as 10 if the design is time-consuming.