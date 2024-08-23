Perfect outdoor escapes: In search of wild greens
SummaryIf you want to know more about what’s growing untended in your backyard, join a nature ramble or a foraging walk
As awareness of local and seasonal foods grows along with the loss of greenery in concretised urban spaces, the need to understand local flora and fauna is on the rise. The post-monsoon season is ideal for foraging, and several groups and individuals in cities lead efforts to understand local greens and fungi, learn from indigenous communities, and gain a deeper understanding of their micro-environments.
Nuvedo Labs, a Bengaluru-based company involved in research into mushrooms, started its urban foraging walks to break down the barriers to mushroom knowledge, making it accessible to those who might feel intimidated by the largely academic information available on fungi.