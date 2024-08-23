Perfect outdoor escapes: In search of wild greens

As awareness of local and seasonal foods grows along with the loss of greenery in concretised urban spaces, the need to understand local flora and fauna is on the rise. The post-monsoon season is ideal for foraging, and several groups and individuals in cities lead efforts to understand local greens and fungi, learn from indigenous communities, and gain a deeper understanding of their micro-environments.

Nuvedo Labs, a Bengaluru-based company involved in research into mushrooms, started its urban foraging walks to break down the barriers to mushroom knowledge, making it accessible to those who might feel intimidated by the largely academic information available on fungi.

“By bringing people into the natural habitats of fungi, these walks offer a hands-on, immersive learning experience that makes complex scientific concepts more approachable. In some instances, we have had three generations—grandmother, mother, and daughter—participating, learning about the wonders of the mushroom world and discussing how they can contribute to preserving Bengaluru’s biodiversity," says Jashid Hameed, co-founder, Nuvedo.

The company has been organising urban foraging walks since 2021, in the wake of the covid-19 pandemic, as people started venturing outdoors, and has published a booklet called Mushrooms Of Uru to act as a field guide to the mushrooms commonly found in the city—some of these include Fairy Ink Caps (Coprinellus disseminatus), Pencil Shaving Mushrooms (Podoscypha petalodes) and Artist’s Conk (Ganoderma applanatum). Information about upcoming walks are available on their Instagram page.

In Maharashtra, a regenerated rainforest in the foothills of the Sahyadris called Vanvadi has grown into a biodiversity hot spot, managed by a farming collective that conducts regular forest food walks, relying on the knowledge of the Adivasi community that live there. During a walk over the weekend of 6-7 July at Vanvadi, a group of foragers from Mumbai and Pune found over a dozen edible greens, including loth (or lote) and alu (taro) leaves and shevla (dragon stalk yam) greens, which they cooked for dinner. Vanvadi announces forthcoming walks on its website Vanvadi.in and Instagram page.

In Goa, hyperlocal travel firm Khoj-aao! curates unique experiences for nature lovers and adventurers, including backyard nature trails focused on identifying and foraging local flora and fungi.

Gowri Varanashi founded Wilderness Ways in 2020 to reconnect people with nature through nature walks and retreats. “There are various components to these walks, such as enhancing one’s sensory awareness to smells, sounds and sights around us, as well as accessing ancient knowledge systems—foraging, starting a fire, building a shelter, foraging fibres and weaving them, understanding what sort of material, when to harvest, how to process—which we are forgetting because we are so disconnected from nature," says Varanashi, who is based in Karnataka and travels between her family farm near Mangaluru and Bengaluru. She organises walks and retreats at both locations, as well as longer retreats for three-five days in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, announced on the website wildernessways.org and on its Instagram page.

View Full Image Gowri Varanashi, founder of Wilderness Ways, with foraged wild ramps (Photo courtesy Pankaj Gupta)

“We look at greens that grow around us, including between the cracks of pavements or the roadside as weeds. We don’t realise that almost all of them have nutritional or medicinal value, or can be used as fibre. Some such “weeds" we have found in and around Bengaluru are honagone soppu (Alternanthera sessilis); wood sorrel, a highly nutritious plant with various edible parts; goni soppu or purslane, which is rich in vitamin B. In fact, wild greens have more nutritional value than hybridised, cultivated vegetables and greens," says Varanashi.

Shruthi Tharayil, founder of Forgotten Greens, which works to revive traditions of consuming uncultivated greens, travels across southern India, organising wild food walks focused on foraging and documenting plants that grow untended in urban areas.

View Full Image Shruthi Tharayil of Forgotten Greens talks to women with knowledge of forageable plants

“There is so much wild food growing all around us that we are unaware of," says Tharayil, pointing to Aerva lanata, called gorakhbuti in Hindi, sirupulai in Tamil, kondapindi in Telugu, and cherula in Malayalam, which has medicinal properties. She also talks about Tridax procumbens, commonly known as coatbuttons or Tridax daisy, which can be used to treat dandruff; and Phyllanthus amarus, commonly known as bhui amla in Hindi or nella nalli in Kannada, which has small fruits that may help dissolve kidney stones.

“One of our aims is to decolonise foods—the homogenisation of food that has happened because of colonisation and subsequently, the flattening of India’s food landscape due to market forces," says Tharayil. “At the same time, there is a caste colonisation as well, as the foods of indigenous communities acquired some sort of shame and stigma around them. Current interests in foraging are a way to break these stigmas, and celebrate the knowledge of oppressed castes and tribes that has been lost over the years."