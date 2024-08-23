Perfect outdoor escapes: In search of wild greens

Gowri Varanashi founded Wilderness Ways in 2020 to reconnect people with nature through nature walks and retreats. “There are various components to these walks, such as enhancing one’s sensory awareness to smells, sounds and sights around us, as well as accessing ancient knowledge systems—foraging, starting a fire, building a shelter, foraging fibres and weaving them, understanding what sort of material, when to harvest, how to process—which we are forgetting because we are so disconnected from nature," says Varanashi, who is based in Karnataka and travels between her family farm near Mangaluru and Bengaluru. She organises walks and retreats at both locations, as well as longer retreats for three-five days in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, announced on the website wildernessways.org and on its Instagram page.