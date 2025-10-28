Dare to eat at this spooky Halloween pop-up?
Farmlore Bengaluru chef Johnson Ebenezer and chef Nelly Robinson of Sydney's NEL restaurant will cook up a horror feast inspired by Western ghouls and ghost stories from Indian folklore this weekend
It’s almost Halloween, which means it is time for ghoulish dinner parties in the form of hollowed-out pumpkins, or at best bloody red cocktails. But, how about a meal inspired by Indian devils and monsters, as well as spooky legends from around the world?
For Halloween this year, horror buffs can sign up for ‘Nelvanthi’, that will see chef Johnson Ebenezer of Farmlore Bengaluru team up with chef Nelly Robinson of NEL restaurant from Sydney for a unique four-hands dining experience. "It's a feast that plays with light and dark, fun and fear," says the British chef, who is known for his innovative degustation menus. Both the chefs were recognised at The Best Chefs Awards 2025 held in Milan earlier this month.