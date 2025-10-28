Dare to eat at this spooky Halloween pop-up?

The 10-plus course menu features five dishes by Robinson, who is also making his maiden trip to India, and will highlight native Australian ingredients such as wild barramundi, wildfire spice and spanner crabs from North Queensland. His first course takes inspiration from Mexico’s Dia de Muertos or Day of the Dead festival (celebrated on 2 November) and is called Lucifer’s Awakening. Created out of a mould that resembles a human skull, the sorbet course will feature green chilli, pineapple and coriander. There’s also a dish inspired by the interplay of smoke and fire called Inferno’s Whisper. The small plate will be his take on biryani, and served with a biryani-smoked bread along with a (biryani) broth and crispy black rice. “I don’t know if I’m being brave doing this, but biryani is my absolute favourite dish in the world," he says. The dessert course named Heart of Hades will have beetroot brûlée meant t evoke an edible heart along with strawberry and balsamic compote and a strawberry gum consommé. “The idea is not to be outrightly devilish but also bring some prettiness into the dish," he adds.