Lounge
Gaggan Anand’s ‘memory revivers’ in India
Mahalakshmi Prabhakaran 5 min read 23 Nov 2024, 04:00 PM IST
SummaryThe inimitable chef talks about his love for local eateries, dining rules at his restaurant and hosting pop-ups
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Chef Gaggan Anand calls his travels around the world his “best R&D". For him, travelling is less about checking off touristy places, and more about discovering new tastes, flavours and ingredients. And his hunting grounds for these discoveries are hole-in-the-wall establishments serving local specialities.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less