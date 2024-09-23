Where and what to eat in the coastal city of Galle in Sri Lanka

With its diverse landscape and easy connectivity, Sri Lanka is the perfect holiday destination for Indian passport holders, who also benefit from a free visa on arrival. Among the island nation’s key highlights is Galle, a picturesque city on the southern coast known for its rich blend of art and culture. A scenic two-hour drive from Colombo, Galle’s architecture and heritage reveal its long history as a prominent port of the Dutch, Portuguese and British. Today’s Galle is an island town attracting slow travellers, artists and creators from all over the world, making it a melting pot of cultures that reflects in its culinary offerings. Visitors can easily spend a weekend exploring Galle Fort, the old part of the city and a World Heritage Site, and its incredible dining scene.

From award-winning bars and fine-dining restaurants to hole-in-the-wall family-run eateries, there’s a lot to choose from. Here’s an itinerary to bookmark.

Breakfast

Start your day at the AQUA Forno (average cost, ₹1200 for two) with a strong cup of coffee, homemade granola served with buffalo milk curd and kithul (palm jaggery). If you want something extra sweet, then go for a brioche with gelato and soak in the vibe of this cosy terrace café. For those looking for something local, head to the local bakery, Shan Bakers & Pastries (average cost, ₹600 for two) near the bus depot. Their egg rotti (a local dish with egg stuffing), egg rolls, and fish buns are crowd favourites, but while there, don’t miss the chance to dive into seeni sambol egg pastry and fried egg burgers, which can be considered a version of Mumbai’s beloved anda pav.

Lunch

Go with a big appetite to the Lucky Fort Restaurant (average cost, ₹1000 for two) located in a quiet lane down the busy Pedlar Street. This no-fuss, family-run eatery has a set menu of rice and ten types of curries that change depending on what is available in the market. If you want a taste of the local food with a view, go to Seagreen Guesthouse (average cost, ₹1600 for two) and ask for a table on the first-floor balcony. Order a Sri Lankan curry meal and add smaller portions of prawn, fish, or chicken according to your preference.

Sit down for a chilled Lion beer with freshly-made Neapolitan pizzas at AQUA Pizza (average cost, ₹2200 for two with beer). If the weather is nice, then get the table outdoors to indulge in some people-watching. Order the Puttanesca with its mixed olive and capers topping for vegetarians and the Pescatora for seafood lovers.

Drinks & Nibbles

Located on the first floor of the Dutch Hospital, the restobar A Minute by Tuk Tuk is perfect for a sundowner. The average cost is ₹2600 for two, including cocktails. Sit in the highchair outside for a front-row view of the sunset as the skies put up a gorgeous show of light and colour. Order the whisky lemonade fried calamari and lose yourself in the calming ASMR sounds of the ocean.

Winner of multiple awards, Ropewalk (average cost, ₹3000 for two, including cocktails) at Galle Fort Hotel is Sri Lanka’s only arrack-forward bar. You can sit at the bar inside to catch the bartender in action or make yourself comfortable in one of the rattan chairs outside as you sip on your carefully crafted drinks. Order the Leyn Baan, named after a local street, or the Gunpowder for a kick of chilli and the Sri Lankan version of the famous spice mix. For nibbles, order the Young Jackfruit Frikadelles (mini cutlets made with jackfruit, including the seeds) for vegetarians and the Mutton Rolls that come with spicy mango salsa for meat-eaters.

Dinner

Cosy al-fresco dining, chilled-out vibe, and a wide selection of comfort food as well as local dishes, make Peddlar’s Inn Café one of the most popular places in Galle. The average cost is ₹3800 for two, including a dish from the fresh seafood menu. You can order from their fresh seafood menu by weight and get a lobster, crab, prawn, or even a whole fish cooked as you please. They also serve excellent local curry rice meals, but the eggplant and avocado burger that comes with fries is highly recommended. Wash it all down with a fresh passion fruit and mint lemonade.

The brainchild of celebrated Sri Lankan chef Darshan Munidasa, The Tuna & the Crab can be best described as a hybrid Japanese joint. The average cost for two for the 7-course meal without alcohol is ₹8000. While there’s no doubt that it serves some delicate sushi and sashimi, sign up for the 7-course teppanyaki menu or go for the bento boxes for a glimpse of everything on offer. With its open kitchen, a great selection of wine, and an overall downtown Tokyo-inspired vibe, it’s a great spot to score a date night during your travels.

In-Between

Dairy King: It’s a family-run ice cream shop that takes great pride in its technique. While the owner, Tariq, won’t share the secret ingredient, he will happily talk about local food history and share his recommendations.

Isle of Gelato: Made famous by Instagram influencers, it’s worth the hype. While Cookie Monster is the best seller, do give Chocolate Cina Banana a shot.

Bus Depot Area: A bit chaotic but great for a taste of local street food. There’s a line of kiosks selling fish buns, rotis, rolls, and traditional sweets like the athirasa (a rice flour and jaggery cake), konda kavum (a deep-fried ball of goodness made with rice flour and treacle) and the famous peni that looks like a version of jalebi.

Coco & Date: The brand new Bahraini-Sri Lankan joint that serves teas and small bites is inspired by the Middle East. Run by the charming Fatema, it’s a good place to stop by to see cultures come together to create something new like Leaves of Persia, a drink made of Ceylon tea and Persian saffron.

Cargills: Stop by an outlet of Sri Lanka’s most popular supermarket chain to pick local spices, munchies and fresh fruit while you are there.

Jyoti Kumari is a Pune-based lifestyle and travel writer.

