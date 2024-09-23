Where and what to eat in the coastal city of Galle in Sri Lanka
SummaryGalle's vibrant food experiences with take you from hole-in-the-wall family-run eateries to award-winning bars
With its diverse landscape and easy connectivity, Sri Lanka is the perfect holiday destination for Indian passport holders, who also benefit from a free visa on arrival. Among the island nation’s key highlights is Galle, a picturesque city on the southern coast known for its rich blend of art and culture. A scenic two-hour drive from Colombo, Galle’s architecture and heritage reveal its long history as a prominent port of the Dutch, Portuguese and British. Today’s Galle is an island town attracting slow travellers, artists and creators from all over the world, making it a melting pot of cultures that reflects in its culinary offerings. Visitors can easily spend a weekend exploring Galle Fort, the old part of the city and a World Heritage Site, and its incredible dining scene.
From award-winning bars and fine-dining restaurants to hole-in-the-wall family-run eateries, there’s a lot to choose from. Here’s an itinerary to bookmark.