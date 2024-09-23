Where and what to eat in the coastal city of Galle in Sri Lanka

Breakfast

Start your day at the AQUA Forno (average cost, ₹1200 for two) with a strong cup of coffee, homemade granola served with buffalo milk curd and kithul (palm jaggery). If you want something extra sweet, then go for a brioche with gelato and soak in the vibe of this cosy terrace café. For those looking for something local, head to the local bakery, Shan Bakers & Pastries (average cost, ₹600 for two) near the bus depot. Their egg rotti (a local dish with egg stuffing), egg rolls, and fish buns are crowd favourites, but while there, don’t miss the chance to dive into seeni sambol egg pastry and fried egg burgers, which can be considered a version of Mumbai’s beloved anda pav.