Ganesh Chaturthi: Delicious feasts and ‘modak’ treats to ring in the festivities

A pangat to celebrate Bappa

Indulge in a home-style traditional sit-down meal or pangat served on a banana leaf to usher in the festivities this season. Start with an assortment of fritters such as kothimbir wadi (fresh coriander and besan) and alu wadi (shallow fried colocasia leaves layered with chickpea flour paste) followed by kala vatana usal (black peas curry), aluchya fadfada, a runny seasonal delicacy made of colocasia leaves, and chibud, a summer melon from the Konkan coast to cleanse the palate in between. There will be hot vade or pooris, the quintessentially Marathi varan bhaat or daal and rice with a dollop of ghee, and masale bhaat, or spiced rice. Of course, don't leave without eating the modaks.

Where: Nav Chaitanya, DN Nagar, Andheri (West), Mumbai.

When: Wednesday, 27 August

Contact: 09324482100

'Modaks' at Sofitel Mumbai.

Modaks go French

Who would have thought of a French-inspired modak? But, why not? Bring in the good times by sharing a box of modak indulgence with your loved ones this Ganesh Chaturthi at Artisan Bar & Lounge, Sofitel Mumbai. From Saffron Rabdi to Chocolate Raspberry and nutty Pistachio Praline, every creation is a nod to tradition, but presented with modern flair.

Where: Artisan - Bar & Lounge, Sofitel Mumbai BKC, C-57, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai.

When: Available from Monday, 25 August

Contact: +91-9167391130

'Modak' hampers at Bombay Baking Company, Mumbai.