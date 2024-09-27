How Gen Z likes its coffee
SummaryA generation that values the look and experience as much as the coffee is pushing baristas to experiment with flavours and blends
"A large part of Gen Z consumes a coffee beverage on the phone before actually taking the first sip," says Bengaluru-based Ashish D’abreo, co-founder, Maverick & Farmer Coffee. For the speciality farm-to-cup coffee brand, which runs three cafés (two in Bengaluru and one in Goa), one of the priorities, after arriving at a detailed recipe for a new drink, is how it will look on a phone screen. The glassware, the layering, the serving tray, the garnishes, the bells and whistles that go along with the beverage—all of these are as important as taste to the chronically online consumer. For Gen Z, the optics of coffee matter as much as the taste. This is shaping a new wave of coffee culture with innovations such as dessert-like flavours, playful messaging and immersive experiences.