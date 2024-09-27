How Gen Z likes its coffee

It’s not enough to serve good coffee and food anymore, and brands can make or break themselves in search of that elusive quality, authenticity. As a trend, it’s not new nor is it confined to coffee culture but it is reaching some sort of a peak as brands scramble to define themselves and appeal to a crowd that’s at once discerning and shallow. For instance, Pallavii Gupta, founder of The Kind Roastery and Brew Room in Bengaluru, believes that creating a visually appealing atmosphere in stores is essential for Gen Z, which values experience as much as the product. Cafés like The Kind and Mumbai roastery Subko have adopted storytelling as a way to be transparent. “We share stories about the sourcing process of various coffees, the farmers behind the beans…the baristas communicate with the community and also take them through the process of how each coffee is roasted. This storytelling, coupled with transparent communication about blends and production, has helped build trust and loyalty with Gen Z customers," says Gupta. Subko’s flagship café in Mumbai’s Bandra is designed like an experience centre with photographs and charts tracing the source of their coffees.