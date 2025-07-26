A hearty ‘supra’ in Georgia is all about cheese, ‘chacha’ and community
Food and ritual intertwine in Samegrelo, where the traditional feast celebrates the abundance of the land and its delicious produce, with love for the community at the heart of the local culture
“You must meet Marika at her farmhouse then – her energy is infectious," grinned Guro, our driver. We had just confessed our desire to taste a slice of Georgia, not just see it. In a country that’s globally famed for its historic traditions of wine and cheese, every region fiercely claims its flavour is the best. But if you ask around, most will point west, to Samegrelo, for the boldest bites. Home to the Mingrelian people, who speak their own Kartvelian language, the food is generous with not only spices, herbs and cheese, but also love for the community.
Swiftly, we headed towards Chkhoria, a village just 20 minutes northwards from the town of Zugdidi, building an appetite for a sumptuous lunch. All we knew was that we were visiting Sisa Tura Ethno Village – a creation of local entrepreneur Marika Todua. So, when our car halted at a creaking, desolate gate by open grasslands, we had no idea we were about to step into a soul-stirring experience.