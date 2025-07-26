A hearty ‘supra’ in Georgia is all about cheese, ‘chacha’ and community

“You must meet Marika at her farmhouse then – her energy is infectious," grinned Guro, our driver. We had just confessed our desire to taste a slice of Georgia, not just see it. In a country that’s globally famed for its historic traditions of wine and cheese, every region fiercely claims its flavour is the best. But if you ask around, most will point west, to Samegrelo, for the boldest bites. Home to the Mingrelian people, who speak their own Kartvelian language, the food is generous with not only spices, herbs and cheese, but also love for the community.

Swiftly, we headed towards Chkhoria, a village just 20 minutes northwards from the town of Zugdidi, building an appetite for a sumptuous lunch. All we knew was that we were visiting Sisa Tura Ethno Village – a creation of local entrepreneur Marika Todua. So, when our car halted at a creaking, desolate gate by open grasslands, we had no idea we were about to step into a soul-stirring experience.

“Gamarjoba!" greeted Marika, ushering us in with a radiant smile into what immediately felt like a time capsule. Spanning three hectares, this is a living museum with restored log houses and farm sheds. The name, Sisa Tura, is a shout to shoo away jackals – marking the pastoral origins of Mingrelian life. Marika chatted with an endearing sense of humour, putting us instantly at ease. We walked by rustic clay pits (okhvameri) once used for storing wine. Georgia’s winemaking tradition is one of the oldest in the world, dating back over 8,000 years. Marika’s eyes sparkled as she described how her grandparents would lower wine pitchers into the earth to keep them cool during the long, hot summers.

View Full Image Marika serving chacha shots. (Kunal Bhatia )

At the far end of the field stood an expansive house, the one Marika was born and raised in. As she walked us across its rooms, she narrated tales behind artefacts and stories of winters spent here as a child. A chichilaki, the traditional Georgian Christmas tree made from hazelnut branches, stood on the floor. Marika reminisced how families craft these by hand each winter, burning the old chichilaki to ring in good fortune each new year. She moved through her childhood home, resting her hands on familiar objects, pulling open wooden drawers, as though reliving her memories with us. We could imagine what it was like to grow up here long before life was boxed into concrete walls.

Next, we were led into the heart of Sisatura, the kitchen, but not before a shot of chacha. This grape pomace brandy, fondly dubbed “Georgian vodka," can clock in anywhere from a mild 40% alcohol in store versions to a face-flushing 85% in homemade ones! Marika elaborated on how food and ritual intertwine in Samegrelo. We had to welcome the moment with a smoky, palate-awakening sip, cheering “Gaumarjos!" – a toast to victory!

In her kitchen, Marika was entirely in command – part chef, part storyteller, and part mentor. The crackling of a wood-fired stove, the aroma of fresh herbs, and clay pots lined up on shelves lent an earthy authenticity to it. She handed us a wooden bowl and a chunk of sulguni cheese – Samegrelo’s pride – and guided us through kneading dough into the signature boat-shaped Mingrelian khachapuri. In Georgian, “khacho" means cheese and “puri" means bread, a fitting name for a dish so iconic that it’s on the nation's Intangible Cultural Heritage list and even lends its name to the country’s inflation metric: the khachapuri index! Our version was the double-cheese kind – filled as well as topped with sulguni.

View Full Image The 'supra' at Sisa Tura. (Kunal Bhatia)

As we worked on our novice dough shapes, Marika added local spices. Peeking into her spice cabinet revealed jars of sun-dried marigolds, blue fenugreek, and savoury Svanetian salt (blend of spices). She encouraged us to taste, smell, and ask questions. We made gebzhalia next – softened cottage cheese rolled in fresh mint leaves and dressed in a tangy yoghurt sauce. “These are more than recipes passed down over generations," she quipped, “they’re history and identity for us." Marika, who had completely won us over by then, soon declared that it was time for the supra. This traditional feast is far more than just a meal. Her husband, stepping into the role of tamada, or toastmaster, guided us through the rituals of this spirited celebration of togetherness. We raised our glasses in sincere toasts: to peace, to ancestors, to friendship, to love, and to those who could not be with us.

The splendid spread on the community table got us busy with our cameras. Beyond the khachapuri and ghebzalia we had prepared, there was kuchmachi – a hearty stew of chicken gizzards slow-cooked with aromatic spices; fresh fish from the farm’s pond, bathed in a rich walnut-based sauce called bazhe; phkali –vegetable pâtés wrapped in eggplant slices; and more. Marika stood smiling at our awe while working a stretchy, stringy mix of cornmeal and copious amounts of sulguni cheese into a luscious elarji with the practised flair of a proficient juggler. Elarji is Georgia’s ultimate comfort food, also served during festive gatherings as a symbol of hospitality and abundance.

View Full Image The community table at Sisa Tura. (Kunal Bhatia)

Another toast, another round of chacha. The laughter grew louder as the stories flowed. It felt familiar, like being back at home in India. It turns out that we share many culinary commonalities – abundant feasting with extended families, a shared agrarian past, and a love for spices and chilli. Our gastronomic kinship runs deeper than we knew – from the word puri for bread to the clay ovens we cook them in (Georgia’s toné, India’s tandoor). Even their fragrant spice mix khmeli-suneli – a blend of coriander, fenugreek, marigold petals, bay leaves and more – felt like a cousin to the Indian garam masala. The conversations drifted from food to culture in both countries, focusing on the erosion of traditions and the gradual rediscovery of heritage through endeavours like Sisa Tura.

While there was more to do – grinding corn in a 200-year-old mill, fishing in the pond, or donning ethnic chokha dresses – we lingered at the lunch table. Before we knew it, the sun had dipped behind the hills and it was time to say goodbye. Marika wouldn’t let us leave empty-handed. She packed us parting gifts of her homemade ajika –the lip-smacking fierce red Georgian condiment of paprika, pepper, and garlic – and a shopping list of local ingredients to pick up from the markets. We couldn’t possibly say no.

Shuvajit Payne is a Mumbai-based food and travel writer.