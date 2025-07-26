A hearty ‘supra’ in Georgia is all about cheese, ‘chacha’ and community

As we worked on our novice dough shapes, Marika added local spices. Peeking into her spice cabinet revealed jars of sun-dried marigolds, blue fenugreek, and savoury Svanetian salt (blend of spices). She encouraged us to taste, smell, and ask questions. We made gebzhalia next – softened cottage cheese rolled in fresh mint leaves and dressed in a tangy yoghurt sauce. “These are more than recipes passed down over generations," she quipped, “they’re history and identity for us." Marika, who had completely won us over by then, soon declared that it was time for the supra. This traditional feast is far more than just a meal. Her husband, stepping into the role of tamada, or toastmaster, guided us through the rituals of this spirited celebration of togetherness. We raised our glasses in sincere toasts: to peace, to ancestors, to friendship, to love, and to those who could not be with us.