Scotland is known for whisky, salmon, shortbread, and haggis, a savoury pudding made of sheep's offal, mixed with oats, suet, onion, and spices. In Glasgow, though, curry belongs on that list too. The city has been named Britain's Curry Capital a record four times, and one of its best-known restaurants, Shish Mahal, is widely linked to the story of chicken tikka masala, often called Britain's unofficial national dish.
For Asif Ali, CEO of Groupe Shish Mahal and son of the restaurant’s founder, the story has always been much bigger than a single dish. “My father came to Scotland from Pakistan in 1945 with £5 and built something from nothing,” he says. “Chicken tikka masala was born here at Shish Mahal in Glasgow. It was born from Pakistani hands, Scottish hospitality, and a city that knew how to make newcomers feel at home.” That distinction matters to him. “It is Pakistani in heritage, Glaswegian in character and Scottish in belonging. Glasgow did not dilute our Pakistani heritage; it gave it a stage.”
Glasgow's relationship with South Asian food goes back much further than chicken tikka masala. The city's links with the Indian subcontinent grew through trade, shipping and the British Empire. Glasgow diners developed an appetite for dishes such as kedgeree, smoked haddock with rice and mild spices, and fiery mulligatawny soup.
After World War II, migrants from what is now Pakistan and Bangladesh began opening family-run restaurants that introduced generations of Glaswegians to South Asian food. These included a variety of curries such as karahi, handi, or bhuna (with the meat of choice), a range of kebabs and pakoras, along with haleem, nihari, and korma.
One street became the centre of it all. In the 1960s and 1970s, Gibson Street was lined with restaurants such as Shish Mahal, Koh-i-Noor, Maharajah, and Shalimar. Locals called it “Curry Canyon”.
Monir Mohammed, Director of Mrs Kay’s Ltd that operates Mother India, says Glasgow was then flooded with first and second-generation Asians, and these restaurants, including Balbir’s, Ghandi, and Ashoka, became very successful.
Shish Mahal opened its doors to customers in 1964, and never looked back. The restaurant claims to have created chicken tikka masala first in the early 1970s. In an interview with AFP in 2009, founder Ali Ahmed Aslam recalled that a customer complained his chicken tikka was too dry and asked for some sauce. “We thought we'd better cook the chicken with some sauce," he said. The kitchen added a creamy tomato-based sauce with yogurt, cream and spices. "It's a dish prepared according to our customer's taste...usually they don't take hot curry, that's why we cook it with yogurt and cream.”