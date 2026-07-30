These are Glasgow's best Indian restaurants

For Asif Ali, CEO of Groupe Shish Mahal and son of the restaurant’s founder, the story has always been much bigger than a single dish. “My father came to Scotland from Pakistan in 1945 with £5 and built something from nothing,” he says. “Chicken tikka masala was born here at Shish Mahal in Glasgow. It was born from Pakistani hands, Scottish hospitality, and a city that knew how to make newcomers feel at home.” That distinction matters to him. “It is Pakistani in heritage, Glaswegian in character and Scottish in belonging. Glasgow did not dilute our Pakistani heritage; it gave it a stage.”