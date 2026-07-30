These are Glasgow's best Indian restaurants

Scotland is known for whisky, salmon, shortbread, and haggis, a savoury pudding made of sheep's offal, mixed with oats, suet, onion, and spices. In Glasgow, though, curry belongs on that list too. The city has been named Britain's Curry Capital a record four times, and one of its best-known restaurants, Shish Mahal, is widely linked to the story of chicken tikka masala, often called Britain's unofficial national dish.
Scotland is known for whisky, salmon, shortbread, and haggis, a savoury pudding made of sheep's offal, mixed with oats, suet, onion, and spices. In Glasgow, though, curry belongs on that list too. The city has been named Britain's Curry Capital a record four times, and one of its best-known restaurants, Shish Mahal, is widely linked to the story of chicken tikka masala, often called Britain's unofficial national dish.
For Asif Ali, CEO of Groupe Shish Mahal and son of the restaurant’s founder, the story has always been much bigger than a single dish. “My father came to Scotland from Pakistan in 1945 with £5 and built something from nothing,” he says. “Chicken tikka masala was born here at Shish Mahal in Glasgow. It was born from Pakistani hands, Scottish hospitality, and a city that knew how to make newcomers feel at home.” That distinction matters to him. “It is Pakistani in heritage, Glaswegian in character and Scottish in belonging. Glasgow did not dilute our Pakistani heritage; it gave it a stage.”
For Asif Ali, CEO of Groupe Shish Mahal and son of the restaurant’s founder, the story has always been much bigger than a single dish. “My father came to Scotland from Pakistan in 1945 with £5 and built something from nothing,” he says. “Chicken tikka masala was born here at Shish Mahal in Glasgow. It was born from Pakistani hands, Scottish hospitality, and a city that knew how to make newcomers feel at home.” That distinction matters to him. “It is Pakistani in heritage, Glaswegian in character and Scottish in belonging. Glasgow did not dilute our Pakistani heritage; it gave it a stage.”
Glasgow's relationship with South Asian food goes back much further than chicken tikka masala. The city's links with the Indian subcontinent grew through trade, shipping and the British Empire. Glasgow diners developed an appetite for dishes such as kedgeree, smoked haddock with rice and mild spices, and fiery mulligatawny soup.
After World War II, migrants from what is now Pakistan and Bangladesh began opening family-run restaurants that introduced generations of Glaswegians to South Asian food. These included a variety of curries such as karahi, handi, or bhuna (with the meat of choice), a range of kebabs and pakoras, along with haleem, nihari, and korma.
One street became the centre of it all. In the 1960s and 1970s, Gibson Street was lined with restaurants such as Shish Mahal, Koh-i-Noor, Maharajah, and Shalimar. Locals called it “Curry Canyon”.
Monir Mohammed, Director of Mrs Kay’s Ltd that operates Mother India, says Glasgow was then flooded with first and second-generation Asians, and these restaurants, including Balbir’s, Ghandi, and Ashoka, became very successful.
Shish Mahal opened its doors to customers in 1964, and never looked back. The restaurant claims to have created chicken tikka masala first in the early 1970s. In an interview with AFP in 2009, founder Ali Ahmed Aslam recalled that a customer complained his chicken tikka was too dry and asked for some sauce. “We thought we'd better cook the chicken with some sauce," he said. The kitchen added a creamy tomato-based sauce with yogurt, cream and spices. "It's a dish prepared according to our customer's taste...usually they don't take hot curry, that's why we cook it with yogurt and cream.”
Curry houses were beginning to appear across the country, and Shish Mahal helped popularise South Asian food with Glaswegian diners. The timing mattered too. Scottish pubs closed at 10pm during that time, but curry houses stayed open later, becoming places where people could continue the evening over food and another drink. Going out for a curry quickly became part of a weekend.
“I first realised Shish Mahal had become part of Glasgow's identity when people stopped treating us as somewhere different and started treating us as part of their own family routine,” Ali says.
Mohammed recalls that most family recipes were adapted for the European palate. “So, unlike in our kitchens, sauces and gravy were made separately then added to chicken and vegetables. This was the time tandoori dishes were introduced, and Glaswegians loved them.”
Chicken tikka masala became the best-known example of that adaptation. In 2001, then British Foreign Secretary Robin Cook described it as "a symbol of modern multicultural Britain", arguing that it reflected the way Britain absorbed influences from around the world while making them its own.
Most curry houses have now moved elsewhere, and ‘Curry Canyon’ in Glasgow's West End is now dominated by contemporary cafes, bakeries, and gastropubs. But curry retains its popularity across Glasgow.
The next chapter
If Shish Mahal tells the story of how Glasgow embraced curry, Kinara reveals where that story is going. The city's curry scene is far more diverse than it was 50 years ago. Alongside the family-run restaurants that introduced Glaswegians to South Asian food, a new generation of chefs is focusing on regional cuisines, traditional cooking, and better ingredients.
“When Glaswegians say curry is their food, I feel proud,” says Altaf Hossain, co-owner of Kinara. “It shows how deeply South Asian cuisine has become part of the city. Curry doesn't belong to one community anymore. It belongs to everyone who cooks it, eats it, and shares it around the table.”
Authenticity has not disappeared. Hossain believes it's become even more important. “We don't see tradition and local produce as opposites,” he says. “Our recipes stay true to their roots, but we're lucky to have access to excellent ingredients. We use Scottish lamb, salmon, monkfish, seabass and vegetables from local farms. Good ingredients simply make the food better.”
It's a balance that Glasgow's curry houses, be it Mother India, Koolba, Curry Cottage, Dakhin, Rishi’s Indian Aroma, or Swadish, have been striking for long. Menus may have adapted to local tastes, but the cooking remains rooted in Pakistani and wider South Asian traditions.
Hossain is quick to acknowledge the people who made that possible.
“The old family-run curry houses opened the door for all of us,” he says. “They introduced generations of people to South Asian food and became part of communities across Scotland. We're building on that legacy.”
That may be why Glasgow has held on to its reputation as Britain's Curry Capital even as other cities have laid claim to the title.
For Ali, that's what matters most. “Scotland has always had the ability to take people in,” he says. “It argues with them, laughs with them, eats with them, and eventually claims them as part of the national table. That's why immigrant families become proud Scots. Not because they forget where they came from, but because Scotland gives them a reason to belong.”
That sense of belonging has not meant leaving heritage behind. “For me, Shish Mahal is proudly Pakistani and proudly Scottish. There is no contradiction in that.”
An evening in almost any curry house in Glasgow shows what he means. Scottish accents dominate the room. The recipes come from Pakistan and the wider subcontinent. The lamb, salmon or vegetables are most likely supplied from farms outside the city.
Ali sums it up in a single sentence: “Pakistani in heritage, Glaswegian in character, and Scottish in belonging.”
Teja Lele writes on travel and lifestyle.