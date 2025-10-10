Crispy ‘vada’ memories and tea: What global chefs take back from India

Since 2023, Mumbai-based Jezaan Limzerwala, associate vice-president, F&B for IHCL, has brought some of Asia’s and the world’s best bars, including Vender from Taiwan and The Aubrey, Hong Kong, for short takeovers at LOYA in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. He attributes the popularity of the series to India’s active mixology scene, the audience’s maturing palate, and the wallet-friendliness of these takeovers. For Limzerwala, procuring ingredients is one of the thrilling challenges of the job. “For one of the bars visiting from Hangzhou, China, we needed to get a very particular kind of sichuan leaf. Since in India we only get sichuan seeds and pepper corn, we had to look everywhere for it, even Amazon. We eventually found one particular person who was able to get it," he recalls. Today, he has a network of suppliers for fruit purées and liqueurs but every take over continues to throw surprises. “Every bartender comes from a different country and so has a different list," he adds.