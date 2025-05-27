The return of a ‘feni’ legacy
SummaryOne of Goa’s most popular 'feni' brands Dona Maria that was launched in 1983 is back after a hiatus with a new label and renewed nostalgia
When Hansel Vaz, the man behind Goa’s Cazulo Premium Feni, relaunched Dona Maria recently, it marked a rare full circle moment wherein an alcohol brand was brought back after it had been shelved.
The year 1983 was pivotal for the Vaz family. Six years prior, Wilson Vaz began Vaz Liquor Industries in the state, and realised the need to create a brand within the family instead of just white labelling alcohol for other brands. It led to the creation of Donna Maria feni, named after his grandmother Maria Vaz and his wife Melanie Maria Vaz. The same year, his son Hansel was born.
Donna Maria ran successfully for more than 25 years, but Hansel decided to pull the plug on the brand in 2014 after margins had drastically reduced, and feni started to be looked down upon as a cheap country liquor. He decided to launch a premium feni brand called Cazulo. At the Goa Cashew Festival 2025 recently, Hansel relaunched Dona Maria and brought back the Vaz’s first family brand into the market.