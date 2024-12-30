Where to eat in Goa after a long night of partying
SummaryRoss omelette stalls, multi-cuisine places and coffee shops to soothe afterparty hunger pangs
The Goan life may be synonymous with susegaad or a laid-back attitude, but come sundown, it stirs awake. Bars, pubs, restaurants come alive, and hawkers, food trucks as well as 24/7 eating places make brisk business Goan sausages stuffed in poee and desi Chinese that hits the spot. In fact, Goa’s post-midnight food places draw large crowds and remain open till wee hours of the morning.
“Late night eating was a thing even twenty years ago. People would go to Titos and Mambos and crowd around the food stalls in the neighbouring area. But, the scene has exploded in the last 5-6 years," says entrepreneur Nikhil Mirkar who runs the travel company Goa Unlimited. These places attract the ravenous afterparty crowd and also cater to those who work late. Goa-based food and lifestyle influencer Aditi Malhotra, who runs the page @ikreatepassions on Instagram, believes the sharp rise in these spots happened post Covid. These were driven by people who worked late or moved to Goa for remote work.
After the pandemic-induced lockdowns were lifted, the coastal state evolved to become a dining hotspot with progressive restaurants and bars serving regional as well as global delicacies. The post-midnight eating-out scene has transformed in tandem. While food stalls or gaddo continue to be popular, there are all-night restaurants with coffee, wraps and sandwiches. Also, nothing compares to a plate of biryani or hakka noodles after a long night of partying.