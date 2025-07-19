Sweet, sour, bitter and itchy: Inside Goa's delicious monsoon kitchen

There is an art to cooking with these greens. One surefire way is to pick these up from local markets and ask the women selling them for advice. They will tell you that luth, like alu, can cause itchiness in the throat so they are usually teamed with something sour like tamarind, solam, or ambade. Some will advise oiling the hands before handling the leaves. “I treat luthchi bhaji the same way as alu, as they both cause itchiness. I use a lot of tamarind, add some dal, coconut masala, a tadka of hing and sasav (mustard seeds), and wadi (ash gourd)," says Shankhwalker.