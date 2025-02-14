Recipes and cooking tips to tame the tangy sharpness of ‘gongura’
SummaryGongura, or roselle leaves, carry the weight of identity, nostalgia, and fierce cultural pride of Andhra cuisine. Learn how to balance its sharp, sour flavour for a satisfying dish
In classes VI, VII, and VIII, I was a girl guide—part of the Bharat Scouts and Guides. We wore royal blue uniforms, neatly rolled scarves at our necks, and carried a belt with a rope, which we used to learn life-saving knots. But beyond the practical skills, we also spent some of our Guide periods singing songs.
One song that my not-so-sharp memory still recalls is “Rail mein Chanana Chanana hoi re." (You can find several versions of this children’s song on YouTube.) It was a playful tune about people from different regions travelling in a train compartment, each bringing a phrase or food characteristic of their culture. For example: “Rail mein baithe do Punjabi— rail me balle balle, balle balle hoi re!"
“Rail mein baithe do Madrasi—rail me idli sambar, idli sambar hoi re!"
I remember how, during one of these sing-alongs, my Telugu friend insisted that Andhra food’s signature gongura pachadi deserved a spot in the lyrics. It was the first time I heard of gongura (roselle leaves), and though it would take me years to actually taste it, the memory of that song ensured that when I finally encountered it, it already carried the weight of cultural pride.