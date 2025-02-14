Recipes and cooking tips to tame the tangy sharpness of ‘gongura’

If you let gongura take centre stage without restraint, it can overpower everything else. Cooking with a bold ingredient like this is like moderating a panel discussion where one person dominates—it takes skill to shift attention and let the others shine. Using balancing ingredients like chillies, jaggery, lentils or rice ensure that gongura’s tangy sharpness doesn’t drown out the rest of the dish. Traditional Andhra recipes have mastered this in dishes like gongura maamsam (sour mutton curry), gongura pappu (tangy tur dal), and gongura pulihora—a tamarind rice like dish but soured using roselle leaves. Ingredients like mutton, lentils and rice absorb the flavours from the gongura leaves and the other spices and aromatics used.