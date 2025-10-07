What to eat and bring home from Graubünden
From Romansh classics like capuns to cherry liqueur and hemp-speckled cheese, the Alpine region’s food traditions are as enduring as its mountains
Snow-dusted peaks, turquoise lakes, and storybook villages make Graubünden one of Switzerland’s most beautiful cantons. Famous for glitzy resorts like St Moritz, Davos, and Laax, it is also a rural heartland where mountain traditions such as shepherding, cheesemaking, and woodcarving endure. The local food reflects the rugged Alpine terrain: hearty, filling, and inventive, designed to sustain farmers and herders through long winters.
Graubünden, Switzerland’s largest canton, is also one of its most culturally distinctive. It is home to the Romansh people, speakers of the country’s fourth national language, a lyrical tongue derived from Latin and heard nowhere else in the world. As Martin Dahinden, former Swiss Ambassador to the US and author of Beyond Muesli and Fondue: The Swiss Contribution to Culinary History, explains, “Graubünden (locally known as the Grisons) is known for its high mountain landscape, deep valleys, and numerous rivers, including the Rhine. It straddles important Alpine passes that connected Italy, Austria, and Germany for centuries, and the cuisine showcases those influences."