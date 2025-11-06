The flaky, buttery Bougatsa is a breakfast treat worth waking for

On my last morning in Athens, just before I leave to catch the metro to the airport, I step out from my hotel into Psirri Square. This popular spot is crammed with noisy bars and restaurants from noon until late night, but is mercifully quiet in the morning. Most of the eateries are shut this early in the day, but Bougatsadiko Psirri at the corner of the square has been open since 7 a.m. Inside the glass display case, assorted fresh-out-of-the-oven stuffed pies tempt me, but I have eyes only for the sweet bougatsa. The smiling lady behind the counter cuts a large slice for me to take away. “Powdered sugar and cinnamon," she asks. I nod yes, and she sprinkles a generous bit of both. I bring it back to my hotel room, push the button on the Nespresso machine, and head out on the balcony to enjoy my last bougatsa breakfast with a hot espresso. It’s still warm, the crunchy filo covering contrasting with the soft custard filling and the cinnamon adding an earthy sweetness. Of all the tasty treats I scarfed in Greece — and there were many — it’s this flaky pie that I will miss the most.