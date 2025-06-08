Looking for the right kind of green tea

Last week, a ceramicist friend was travelling to China, and I had to ask for some Long Jing tea, given that spring has just ended. All tea regions seem to celebrate green tea plucked in spring. An avowed coffee drinker, my friend was not impressed with the tea, doubting if it looked and sounded better than it was. I had no reference for it, and decided to abandon questions about when it was plucked and by whom and what grade it was. Instead, I decided to enjoy it for the tea it was. What a lovely aroma it had—the packet opened to the smells of a tea garden, that fresh leafy smell that is such a mood lifter. The leaves were the characteristic Long Jing flat leaf, which comes from the pan-frying process when the leaves are pressed against the sides of the pan.