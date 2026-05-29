Why Gujarat is India's ice-cream capital

Ahmedabad, in particular, treats ice cream as part of everyday life rather than an occasional indulgence. College student Akansha Grewal lines up for ice cream every summer night with her friends and/or family. “It’s a ritual, and we end up going to different outlets, big and small. We like to try new flavours at the neighbourhood parlours, and often come for takeaway—to be eaten at home the next day,” she says.