Why Gujarat is India's ice-cream capital

Across India, the ice-cream market is booming. According to market research company Research and Markets, the sector—valued at ₹312.76 billion in 2025—is projected to touch ₹1.19 trillion by 2034, driven by rising disposable incomes, urbanisation, and demand for premium frozen desserts. “Per capita ice cream consumption in India has increased substantially,” says Sudhir Shah, president of the Indian Ice-cream Manufacturer’s Association (IICMA). “In 2011, it was 400ml. Now, it is 1.6 litres per person. In Gujarat, the per capita consumption will be more than 3 litres.”