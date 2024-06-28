How Guwahati's dining scene got a gourmet redo
SummaryGuwahati’s dining scene is buzzing with new pubs and cafés started by young entrepreneurs who have returned home
An elderly gentleman is enjoying a drink and a corner table occupied by a group of girls is abuzz. With an upturned boat hanging from the ceiling and the hum of happy chatter, the place has the vibe of a friendly neighbourhood bar, complete with a menu showcasing local ingredients and craft cocktails. It could have been a bar in Delhi or Mumbai, but The Jolly Angler is located in Guwahati. It opened last October in Uzan Bazaar, one of the oldest neighbourhoods in the city.
The dining scene is changing in the Assam capital, boosted by people who returned to their hometown during and after the pandemic. These diverse restaurants join one of the city’s pioneering cocktail bars, Terra Mayaa, which opened in 2012. At that time, it had a multi-cuisine menu which evolved after the pandemic to focus on regional specialities and bar takeovers with top bartenders like Yangdup Lama.