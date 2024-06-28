How Guwahati's dining scene got a gourmet redo

Pork is integral to most north-eastern cuisines and it comes as a surprise that he imports it. “The quality here is inconsistent," he observes. On the menu is a grilled tender pork appetiser, Moo Ping, best paired with a clarified Pina Colada. While the pork dish was ₹599, each drink is priced at nearly ₹900. In a city like Guwahati, this is expensive, but Maroon Room draws about 4,000 people a month with its line-up of musicians from across the country. “We had the iconic Lou Majaw from Shillong perform here when we opened," says Brahma.