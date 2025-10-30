Wicked Halloween feasts to book this weekend

Wish to try dishes named Maakdee Mushroom XO tarts, the Curse of the Cold Noodle, and Radioactive Zombie Fingers this Halloween? ‘A Bite from Beyond’ is a special menu that celebrates spook season in true tradition, and offers unexpected twists in the form of familiar flavours. It features Liang pi or cold noodles dressed in Ma La chilli, garlic, sesame oil, and peanuts; mini tarts stuffed with mushrooms made to resemble spiders; crispy chicken fingers tossed in Hakka green garlic and almonds and glass noodles, Asian vegetables and spring rolls drenched in schezwan sauce.

When: 31 October

Where: Bang Bang! Noodle, Shop No. 4, Ekta Tripolis, Siddharth Nagar Rd, Motilal Nagar I, Goregaon West, Mumbai.

Contact: ‭+91-7738282264‬

Advertisement

Comal, Bengaluru.

The Mesoamericans, typically the Aztecs have been celebrating Día De Los Muertos or the Day of the Dead since thousands of years. The intention was to honour the dead with dance, food and offerings. While tamale or corn-based treats remain at the heart of the celebrations, dishes like pan de muerto, a traditional Mexican sweet bread also holds special significance on the day. Expect all this and more — Sopa Azteca or tortilla soup, Beetroot and Avocado Tostada, ceviche and tamales, home-style mole, slow-cooked for hours with chilies and chocolate, and pan de muerto — at this Día De Los Muertos dinner.

When: 1 & 2 November

Where: Comal, Mahatma Gandhi Rd, Craig Park Layout, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru.

Advertisement

Royal China, New Delhi.

It's a Halloween soiree that blends spook and artistry in the form of a basket full of steamed buns filled with oozy dark chocolate and creamy custard, carrying fiery motifs and shapes. There are cocktails too — Zombie’s Lantern Sparkle is a mix of gin, elderflower, and sparkling wine, the Devil’s Eye Sip is a fusion of tequila, Grand Marnier, and Triple Sec, and Black Magic is a combination of whiskey, Amaro, and Campari.

When: 28-31 October

Where: Royal China, LG03, The Chanakya Mall, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi.

Contact: +91-8448870872

Advertisement

Monkey Bar, Mumbai.

Imagine walking into the world of Alice with a rabbit hole that takes you to the mysterious setting of a horrorland complete with the grin of the chesire cat, and a Mad Hatter's tea party. The cocktail menu features The Queen of Hearts, which is a blend of whiskey, raspberry and grenadine, and Alice in HorrorLand, with blue curacao and pineapple-infused rum, while the food comprises Down the Rabbit Hole sliders, Crimson Crown Kulcha, blood-red tempura prawns, and Eat Me (I Dare You) dessert.

When: 31 October

Where: Monkey Bar, ground floor, Summerville, Linking Road, 14th & 33rd Cross Road, Bandra West, Mumbai.

Contact: +91-7710083222

Advertisement

Hylo, Mumbai.

Sip on Halloween-themed drinks that are both whimsy and surprising this spook season. HyLo and The Dimsum Room's special cocktail programme promises to lift your spirits with wild libations that blend with the eerie vibe of the evening. From a Witch’s Orchard (gin, lychee, green relish), Bloody Bawa (vodka, raspberry, elderflower), to Spirits & Tonic (gin, passion fruit, gondhorajcello, tonic), be prepared to be thoroughly entertained by this ‘Hylloween’ takeover.

When: 31 October

Where: HyLo & The Dimsum Room, Building 30, K Dubash Marg, Kala Ghoda, Fort, Mumbai.

Contact: +91-9004191901