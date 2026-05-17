What a handwritten recipe book taught Hussain Shahzad about food

I must have been around 9 or 10 when I first witnessed this urgency up close. Every afternoon, sometime between 2 and 4, my mum would sit in front of the television watching Khana Khazana. There was no pause button, no rewind. Just one chance to catch everything. She would scribble as the chef spoke, trying to capture ingredients and steps. And then came the final screen, the full recipe flashing up for less than a minute. That was the real test. Quantities, timings, all of it had to be written down before it disappeared.