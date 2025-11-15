The best pumpkin seed hacks for the home cook

“Pumpkin seeds make your hair stronger and your skin glow."

“Pumpkin seeds will fix your insomnia."

These are just a few health claims on the internet that are getting pumpkin seeds a whole new fan following. You’d think pumpkin seeds are the elixir of modern life, capable of fixing everything from hair fall to heartbreak. On social media, to make health content go viral, two strategies almost always work: either glorify one ingredient as a magical fix for all problems or vilify it beyond reason. Nuance, moderation and steady lifestyle habits rarely set the algorithm on fire. So, content creators do what they must, i.e. serve up what the audience wants to hear, or say the opposite for sport.

So what’s the truth about pumpkin seeds?

One tablespoon of seeds has two grams of protein at best, not nearly enough to replace a serving of meat or dal. They also contain zinc, magnesium, and healthy fats, which support hair and skin health, but that doesn’t mean a sprinkle of them will reverse hair fall or glowing skin woes rooted in hormonal imbalance, stress or some other dietary deficiencies. As for insomnia, pumpkin seeds contain tryptophan, the amino acid that helps make serotonin and melatonin. But the amount in a typical serving is tiny, you’d need an impractical quantity to feel any real sleep benefit. If you’re sleeping better after eating pumpkin seeds, chances are it’s because of some other lifestyle changes you’ve made.

The Instagram-approved way to use pumpkin seeds is to top smoothie bowls and salads. But if you’re not a salad-smoothie person, here are a few ideas to bring them into everyday Indian cooking.

To the usual mix of chopped onion, tomato, ginger and garlic along with spices, add a handful of pumpkin seeds. Pressure cook for 1–2 whistles and blend to a smooth puree. You now have a zero-oil gravy base ready for any restaurant-style curry with vegetables, paneer, eggs or chicken. Pumpkin seeds make an excellent stand-in for cashews—you can even use a mix of both.

Lightly roast pumpkin seeds and add to roasted peanuts, red chillies and cumin seeds. Make a coarse powder. To this, add some amchur, crushed kasoori methi (fenugreek) leaves and black salt. This makes an excellent way to add flavour and extra nutrients to any dry vegetable dish. Sprinkle 1-2 tablespoons of this powder depending on the quantity of the subzi in the last stages of cooking and toss well. You can even sprinkle this on steamed veggies like beans, carrot, pumpkin, etc., to make a zero-oil subzi, as there is a good dose of healthy fats coming from the seeds and peanuts.

This seed and spice powder can also be sprinkled on kachumber-like salads or raitas. Toss steamed rice in this powder with a bit of ghee or cold-pressed sesame oil for an instantly flavourful rice dish.

Another delicious way to eat pumpkin seeds is to top the idli batter in moulds with a few seeds, and steam them in the usual way. The result is idlis with a lovely crunch and nutty note.

Soaked pumpkin seeds and pistachios can be ground to a paste and added to payasam in the last stages of simmering for a unique flavour and a nutrient boost.

The best way to think of pumpkin seeds is as one of the pieces of the puzzle which is a healthy diet and not a magic key to unlock perfect health.

Do note that all the recipe ideas shared here use skinned pumpkin seeds, not the ones with their tough white shells that come straight out of a pumpkin.

PUMPKIN SEED KARUVEPPALA SAADHAM

Serves 4

Ingredients

1 cup short grain rice

Quarter cup pumpkin seeds

4-5 sprigs curry leaves

2-3 dried red chillies

2 tbsp urad dal

1 tsp salt

2 tsp ghee

2 tsp pumpkin seeds

Method

Cook the rice with 2 cups of water. Remove to a plate and cool.

In a pan, toast the pumpkin seeds for 3-4 minutes. Remove to a bowl and keep aside. In the same pan, toast curry leaves, red chillies and urad dal, until the curry leaves are crisp and the dal is golden brown. Let this cool.

In a mixer jar, add the toasted pumpkin seeds, curry leaves, red chillies, urad dal and salt and grind to a powder. Sprinkle this powder over the cooked and cooled rice. Gently combine well until the rice is coated in the spice powder.

In a small pan, heat the ghee and fry the pumpkin seeds until lightly golden. Transfer this over the rice.

Serve as is or with any raita.

AIRFRYER MASALA PUMPKIN SEEDS

Makes around 1 cup

Ingredients

1 cup pumpkin seeds

Half tsp salt

Pinch of citric acid crystals (optional)

Half tsp red chilli powder (or more, depending on your tolerance)

Half tsp cumin powder

Pinch of asafoetida powder

2 tsp sunflower oil or ghee

Method

Soak the pumpkin seeds in water for 2–3 hours. Drain well and spread on a cotton towel to absorb excess moisture for 1–2 hours.

In a bowl, mix the salt, citric acid, chilli powder, cumin powder, asafoetida and oil. Add the soaked and dried seeds and toss well.

Preheat the airfryer to 180 degrees Celsius. Line the basket with parchment paper and spread out the coated seeds. Airfry for 5–6 minutes, tossing twice for even browning and checking to prevent burning.

They will crisp up further on cooling.

Eat as a snack or sprinkle over savoury toasts and salads.

Double Tested is a fortnightly column on vegetarian cooking, highlighting a single ingredient prepared two ways. She posts @saffrontrail on Instagram and X.