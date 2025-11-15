The best pumpkin seed hacks for the home cook
Apart from Instagram-approved health claims, pumpkin seeds can be used in a myriad ways like making restaurant-style curries and even spice powders
“Pumpkin seeds are a high protein superfood, a substitute for meat."
“Pumpkin seeds make your hair stronger and your skin glow."
“Pumpkin seeds will fix your insomnia."
These are just a few health claims on the internet that are getting pumpkin seeds a whole new fan following. You’d think pumpkin seeds are the elixir of modern life, capable of fixing everything from hair fall to heartbreak. On social media, to make health content go viral, two strategies almost always work: either glorify one ingredient as a magical fix for all problems or vilify it beyond reason. Nuance, moderation and steady lifestyle habits rarely set the algorithm on fire. So, content creators do what they must, i.e. serve up what the audience wants to hear, or say the opposite for sport.
So what’s the truth about pumpkin seeds?