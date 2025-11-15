The best pumpkin seed hacks for the home cook

One tablespoon of seeds has two grams of protein at best, not nearly enough to replace a serving of meat or dal. They also contain zinc, magnesium, and healthy fats, which support hair and skin health, but that doesn’t mean a sprinkle of them will reverse hair fall or glowing skin woes rooted in hormonal imbalance, stress or some other dietary deficiencies. As for insomnia, pumpkin seeds contain tryptophan, the amino acid that helps make serotonin and melatonin. But the amount in a typical serving is tiny, you’d need an impractical quantity to feel any real sleep benefit. If you’re sleeping better after eating pumpkin seeds, chances are it’s because of some other lifestyle changes you’ve made.