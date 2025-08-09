Samar Halarnkar: Marinated peppers, labneh and other post-stent party adventures
Making lifestyle changes after a cardiovascular event can be challenging especially for those who enjoy their food and drink. Once they become a habit, it becomes easier to limit certain foods that we take so much for granted in Indian cuisine
Two days after his arrival from Australia and a day after he had a stent shoved up into one of his arteries, my friend Roger Galway sat up brightly in bed and watched as a young woman made her way into the hospital room.
She said, “What would you like to have for dinner, sir?" She was the dietician. “What I would like to have," he said, “you can’t give me—a biryani." She smiled. “I can’t give you a biryani, sir, but perhaps a khichdi?" She felt sorry for him and eventually promised a chicken curry.
Making lifestyle changes after a cardiovascular event can be challenging. I should know. It’s been 12 years since the shock to my system. It took two years before I could figure out what was good for my body, as I tried to create a new version of myself. A former sportsman who played competitive cricket, hockey and football but let things slide in middle age—enjoying his regular beer and steak Down Under—my friend now faces the challenge of figuring out how to make the most of his second chance.