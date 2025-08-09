Samar Halarnkar: Marinated peppers, labneh and other post-stent party adventures

Making lifestyle changes after a cardiovascular event can be challenging. I should know. It’s been 12 years since the shock to my system. It took two years before I could figure out what was good for my body, as I tried to create a new version of myself. A former sportsman who played competitive cricket, hockey and football but let things slide in middle age—enjoying his regular beer and steak Down Under—my friend now faces the challenge of figuring out how to make the most of his second chance.