There is such a diversity in cuisines that fine dining completely overshadows: Sri Bodanapu of Heirloom Cities

Part of the appeal of the Kolkata book for me is that it doesn’t prettify the food or focus exclusively on fine dining. Instead, the lens is firmly trained on home-cooked meals, street food, recipes made by different communities without any exotic packaging around it.

Even as we started the project, I had a thought in my head, which is, most of what gets written about food is from an observatory lens. It’s like, I went to India, I ate at these top 5 places. Thanks to Instagram, everybody’s an expert at eating everywhere now. Everything is about that Instagram moment. It’s all about making food look pretty, shareable, quick to consume, just a beautiful frame. So one of the first briefs I give to all of my photographers is not to sanitise anything. What we wanted to do was bring in all the elements that make a moment beautiful and frame it as such. Like the pani puri guy standing on the street corner. Our intention was not to remove him and keep everything out of context, but frame the scene in such a way that it brings out the authenticity of the experience.