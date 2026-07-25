There is such a diversity in cuisines that fine dining completely overshadows: Sri Bodanapu of Heirloom Cities

In 2010, San Francisco-based Sri Bodanapu, now in her 40s, left a decade-long career in tech to go to baking school in Paris. It was a daring move for someone who had grown up in India in the 1980s and 1990s in a family of high-achieving physicians, academics and entrepreneurs.
Over the next few years, Bodanapu went on to work with the non-profit Fair Trade, returned to school to study nutrition, and wrote her family’s cookbook, A Heritage of Food (2020). Eventually, her love of food cultures led her to start a publishing enterprise, Heirloom Cities, in 2025. It has, so far, published two gorgeously designed large-format books. The first one, Mumbai
(2025), edited by Rushina Munshaw-Ghildiyal, recently won what is considered the Oscars of the culinary world: a James Beard award in the Visuals category.