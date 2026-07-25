There is such a diversity in cuisines that fine dining completely overshadows: Sri Bodanapu of Heirloom Cities

In 2010, San Francisco-based Sri Bodanapu, now in her 40s, left a decade-long career in tech to go to baking school in Paris. It was a daring move for someone who had grown up in India in the 1980s and 1990s in a family of high-achieving physicians, academics and entrepreneurs.
In 2010, San Francisco-based Sri Bodanapu, now in her 40s, left a decade-long career in tech to go to baking school in Paris. It was a daring move for someone who had grown up in India in the 1980s and 1990s in a family of high-achieving physicians, academics and entrepreneurs.
Over the next few years, Bodanapu went on to work with the non-profit Fair Trade, returned to school to study nutrition, and wrote her family’s cookbook, A Heritage of Food (2020). Eventually, her love of food cultures led her to start a publishing enterprise, Heirloom Cities, in 2025. It has, so far, published two gorgeously designed large-format books. The first one, Mumbai
Over the next few years, Bodanapu went on to work with the non-profit Fair Trade, returned to school to study nutrition, and wrote her family’s cookbook, A Heritage of Food (2020). Eventually, her love of food cultures led her to start a publishing enterprise, Heirloom Cities, in 2025. It has, so far, published two gorgeously designed large-format books. The first one, Mumbai
(2025), edited by Rushina Munshaw-Ghildiyal, recently won what is considered the Oscars of the culinary world: a James Beard award in the Visuals category.
The second volume, Kolkata (2026), edited by Anindya Sundar Basu and Madhushree Basu Roy, documents the multilayered food history of the city through generational recipes, reportage, and deep dives into hyperlocal cultures of cooking and eating that no tourist guide will ever tell you. A third instalment of the project, a book on Dubai, is in the works.
Lounge spoke to Bodanapu about her inspiration and impetus behind starting Heirloom Cities on a video call recently. Edited excerpts from the interview:
How did the Heirloom Cities project come about?
When I first started thinking about this project, I was interested in documenting and preserving my family’s recipes. One part of your family’s legacy is the stories that sit in its traditions of food. I grew up in Hyderabad. My mother’s side of the family is from a coastal town called Nellore, so most of what we ate was influenced heavily by seafood. But, having moved to the US, starting to explore different kinds of cuisines, and having written the family cookbook, I realised there was so much of diversity, especially from a regional cuisine standpoint. That, really, set off this idea.
I was glad to document my family’s recipes, but I thought perhaps there was a way where I could extend this project to other immigrant families who want to think about preserving their family stories, too. Out of that desire came a project where we designed custom family cookbooks. Eventually I realised there was a larger story that needed to be told and preserved, which is the story of cities and their food cultures. Ultimately, a family’s cookbook is a singular perspective, but a city holds the stories of many communities. At present, we talk a lot about migration and what it did to the way we eat. So this idea became the starting point.
With chefs experimenting and creating new flavours and fusion food, how much of authentic local taste do you think can travel globally?
I think it’s very possible. In cities like Houston now, you can go so localised in Indian food that you’re not just saying, “I’m going to go eat south Indian food,” but rather “Today I want to go eat appams. I want to go eat kadala curry.” It’s so interesting to see how cities in the US are embracing localised Indian food. Take Semma, for example, which keeps showing up on the top places in New York City to dine in, and everybody wants to go there and eat their dosa with gunpower. Increasingly, as people are becoming more curious, one way of how food is translating to authentic experiences is by being very localised and very specific to a region.
Part of the appeal of the Kolkata book for me is that it doesn’t prettify the food or focus exclusively on fine dining. Instead, the lens is firmly trained on home-cooked meals, street food, recipes made by different communities without any exotic packaging around it.
Even as we started the project, I had a thought in my head, which is, most of what gets written about food is from an observatory lens. It’s like, I went to India, I ate at these top 5 places. Thanks to Instagram, everybody’s an expert at eating everywhere now. Everything is about that Instagram moment. It’s all about making food look pretty, shareable, quick to consume, just a beautiful frame. So one of the first briefs I give to all of my photographers is not to sanitise anything. What we wanted to do was bring in all the elements that make a moment beautiful and frame it as such. Like the pani puri guy standing on the street corner. Our intention was not to remove him and keep everything out of context, but frame the scene in such a way that it brings out the authenticity of the experience.
This is why we also made sure that the writing came from multiple voices. My goal was to focus on authentic stories from the perspective of lived experiences. Where, again, we’re not just going in and saying, “Hey, listen, as an editor, this is my perspective. This is one story of the city.” Instead, we said, let’s bring in 5-7 writers together, each of whom has had different ways of experiencing the city.
Some of the culinary experiences documented are vanishing as cities become more gentrified, more international and homogeneous, in a templated sort of way.
That is one of the main reasons why I think documentation is so important right now. Because, like you said, as cities are becoming homogenised, the younger generation only seems to care for bar bites, fast food chains, sushi at every café, and so on. Our goal has been to document the true stewards of the (vanishing) food cultures. They are the people who are sitting in Koliwada in Mumbai. They are the people who are sitting at the mishtir dokans (sweet shops) in Kolkata. These are the protagonists of our story, I like to say.
The irony of fine-dining culture today is that a generation of diners are eating deconstructed ‘pani puri’ without actually tasting the ‘phuchka’ sold on the roadside, because that is considered unhygienic.
What we’ve done in both the books is talk about the evolution of dining out. We wanted to go back to the roots of these cuisines and talk about what changed them. Was it migration? Was it the introduction of new ingredients? Of course, we want the evolution, but we should also know how it all started. What did we eat 100, 200 years ago? When we talk about eating cheese or paneer, what is the real story behind it? How is it that we suddenly got this new food group and we started incorporating it into our cuisine?
Was there a design philosophy for the books?
I’m going to speak on behalf of my design partner, Nandini Thirani. We wanted to create something that was substantial in the sense of storytelling, but also pull from many different elements of a city’s life. I did not want this project to be another academic work or a recipe book, because there’s incredible work already happening in those spaces.
I wanted to have long-form writing, but complemented with incredible visual storytelling. So the city became our inspiration. There are, of course, beautiful images of markets in the book, but we’ve gone one step further. Every book has an illustration of a spice and one of a vegetable. Every page has a story and we aspired to elevate it through the visuals. We really wanted the design to have a place at a larger global table. So we pulled in script, typography, signage. We pulled in so many different elements to really create a multisensorial experience.
We were also thinking of the audience we’re trying to reach through the design of the book. I think about our audience as two separate groups. There’s one like me, part of the diaspora, who have left home, with deep longing for their homelands. The other group is the Western, or the non-Indian, audience, if you will. People who love to travel, are curious about learning more, but have had limited exposure to different cuisines.
You’ve done books on Mumbai and Kolkata and now you’re working on Dubai. What other cities do you think you want to focus on?
We’ll come back to India for sure in the next year or two. There are incredible stories to be told. But we’re also looking at South-East Asia. The way I think about the Heirloom Cities is where is it that people have heavily stereotyped cuisines and food cultures? Where do 500-year-old culinary stories exist? Those are the cities we go to. Of course, you may say that Dubai is not such a city, but it has a different, interesting angle about the way immigrant communities have shaped its food culture. There is such a diversity in cuisines that fine dining completely overshadows.