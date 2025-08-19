This new Manipuri restaurant in Delhi will change its menu daily
Located in Humayunpur, Hentak is helmed by chef Nikesh Asem, who wants to create a new narrative for Manipuri cuisine by offering fresh spins on the disappearing culinary traditions of his home state
The first thing you see at Hentak isn’t a host or even a table — it’s the kitchen. More specifically, the pass counter, where, bathed in a cone of yellow light, chef Nikesh Asem beams from ear to ear. Beside him, his business partner and friend, Araba Laitonjam with an iPhone, is capturing content for the restaurant’s Instagram page. Asem towers over a dish of Seafood Bora or fritters with Morok Achar and Ametpa — the achar is a traditional green chilli pickle, the ametpa a fiercely spicy chutney. Behind him, everything moves quietly: sawtooth coriander is chopped, broth is checked, rice is rinsed and steamed. Overhead, the music is Yo Yo Honey Singh. It is Delhi, after all.
Set in Humayunpur, a tightly-packed neighbourhood that the city's North-Eastern community has long called home, Hentak is startlingly white. Its patio is sunlit and sparse, the roof a transparent sheet that makes the rain clatter over our heads as we settle down for an interview.