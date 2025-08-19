This new Manipuri restaurant in Delhi will change its menu daily

The first thing you see at Hentak isn’t a host or even a table — it’s the kitchen. More specifically, the pass counter, where, bathed in a cone of yellow light, chef Nikesh Asem beams from ear to ear. Beside him, his business partner and friend, Araba Laitonjam with an iPhone, is capturing content for the restaurant’s Instagram page. Asem towers over a dish of Seafood Bora or fritters with Morok Achar and Ametpa — the achar is a traditional green chilli pickle, the ametpa a fiercely spicy chutney. Behind him, everything moves quietly: sawtooth coriander is chopped, broth is checked, rice is rinsed and steamed. Overhead, the music is Yo Yo Honey Singh. It is Delhi, after all.

Set in Humayunpur, a tightly-packed neighbourhood that the city's North-Eastern community has long called home, Hentak is startlingly white. Its patio is sunlit and sparse, the roof a transparent sheet that makes the rain clatter over our heads as we settle down for an interview.

Hentak is a pungent, fermented fish paste central to Manipuri cooking, and is made by drying river fish, salting and sealing it in earthen pots with mud. It’s a disappearing tradition, and too strong for most modern kitchens. But here, it’s foundational. “People are forgetting it," Asem says, “so I named the restaurant after it."

It opens gently: with chabon, the starchy liquid leftover from boiling rice, here made with the deep purple chakhao, commonly known as the black rice of Manipur. It is warm, comforting and basic. “Our mothers give it to us while they cook," Asem says. “It tells your body: something is coming."

That something might be Singju, a shredded raw vegetable salad laced with fermented fish, or Hawaithrak Ooti, a pea stew, elegant in its simplicity.

View Full Image A spread at Hentak.

It might even be pork with timur that numbs and tingles all at once. The pork, stir-fried until it teeters on the edge of crisp, is laid atop a bed of mashed potatoes—a pairing that evokes a North American plate or the Sunday roast, and yet, here, the flavours are unmistakably those of a Manipuri angouba—a home-cooked pork meal.

There’s fried mackerel wrapped in turmeric leaves, a choice that harks back to his college days in Manipal, where he first learned to eat and love the fish. There’s rajma-rice, a wedding staple in Manipur, but made the way he used to cook for himself after long shifts in kitchens abroad, throwing everything in a pot and waiting.

Among the many progressive interpretations of Manipuri staples on Hentak’s menu, there’s also the fish thali, which arrives without fanfare, carrying the weight of tradition. This one has Nga Tatum Thongba, a slow-simmered fish curry made with rohu, flanked by delicate slices of fried bitter gourd and golden potato, all surrounding a mound of steamed rice. The fish is tender but not fussy, the bitterness intact, the rice, always grounding.

And just when you think you’ve had the final bite, something utterly unexpected lands at the table. A black rice pudding — chakhao kheer — but here, it’s poured into a delicate tart shell and hidden by a white chocolate plaque. A gentle tap and it breaks into shards; it’s spare, elegant and lets a few perfect elements speak for themselves but tastes like home in two languages — a reflection of the path that brought Asem here.

View Full Image Inside Hentak.

And that path began abroad. He trained at George Brown in Toronto, then moved to Italy where he cooked in kitchens along the Amalfi Coast, and fell in love with the precision, the seafood, the language of plating. But something didn’t quite sit right. One night, he made dinner for a few Italian friends — Manipuri food, his food. “Malto buono," one said, looking up from the plate. “When you cook this, it’s so good. Why are you cooking Italian?"

That was the moment. He returned home. The first meal he ate back in Manipur made him cry. He opened a restaurant in Imphal called Cjakhum. Then another. He cooked at pop-ups, government events, for friends. And then he came to Delhi, and to his purpose.

And what he has chosen is to preserve. Not just the ingredients, but the lesser-known saags, the Sirarakhong chillies and fermented chutneys. “In Manipur, people eat seasonally not because it’s fashionable but because the land demands it. You don’t eat tomatoes in winter. You don’t cook spinach in June. You wait," he says. The cabbage in Delhi isn’t the same as the one at home. The fish aren’t either. But he adapts. He refuses to fly things in unnecessarily. “If you fly in everything, you lose the soul," he says. “And you build a menu that doesn’t belong to where you are."

And that’s when it becomes clear that the menu at Hentak isn’t just a culinary map of Manipur, it’s also a map of Nikesh — the places he’s lived, the techniques he’s learned, the choices he’s made. There are flashes of Italian restraint, South Indian robustness, and of course, Canadian thrift — a respect for ingredients and resourceful cooking.

View Full Image Chef Nikesh Asem.

The kitchen, full of young Manipuris, is a reflection of his second purpose. Some of them have never worked in restaurants and had no idea what a brigade was. “When I told my parents I wanted to be a chef, they didn’t understand what I wanted to do," he says. “I had no one to guide me. I want to give them what I didn’t have." So he teaches them patiently. There’s no sharp hierarchy, no theatrics, no barking across the line. What you see instead is an understated camaraderie.

Not everyone understands what Asem is trying to do, though. Especially those from the Northeast, who arrive with memory as their compass and find something unfamiliar in their bowl. “Someone got upset because I added chicken to a dish they’d always eaten vegetarian," he says, with a wry smile. “But if chefs don’t experiment, how does a cuisine grow? What I cook now, maybe in 200 years, this is what becomes traditional."

The restaurant launched officially on July 25. For now, the menu changes almost daily, shaped by what’s available, what’s ripe and what feels right. And as for what comes next, he’s thinking beyond Delhi. He’s dreaming of Bangkok. “They understand fermentation. They respect fish. I think they’ll get us."

Maybe they will. But for now, he’s here — back at the pass, plating slowly, showing up steadily. Choux crisp. Broth hot. Fish gently fried. He keeps at it “because the world hasn’t tasted enough of Manipur yet," he says. And he’s already on his way to change that.

Damini Ralleigh is a Delhi-based food writer, and co-founder of indicā, a space for gastronomic experiences.