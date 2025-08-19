This new Manipuri restaurant in Delhi will change its menu daily

And what he has chosen is to preserve. Not just the ingredients, but the lesser-known saags, the Sirarakhong chillies and fermented chutneys. “In Manipur, people eat seasonally not because it’s fashionable but because the land demands it. You don’t eat tomatoes in winter. You don’t cook spinach in June. You wait," he says. The cabbage in Delhi isn’t the same as the one at home. The fish aren’t either. But he adapts. He refuses to fly things in unnecessarily. “If you fly in everything, you lose the soul," he says. “And you build a menu that doesn’t belong to where you are."