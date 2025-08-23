Setting the table with a slice of heritage

If you live in Mumbai, you don’t need a time machine to imagine yourself dining in the Bombay of yore. You need to visit the Circle Sixty Nine bistro at Kathiwada City House, an art, food, wellness and culture centre. Or take in the charm of Scarlett House restaurant set inside a 90-year-old Portuguese bungalow. Or head to Subko for coffee and bakes in a 1920s house in Bandra.

Across India, a growing number of restaurateurs are transforming old structures into vibrant new dining spots. While it actively preserves and highlights these buildings, it also gives the public fresh and engaging ways to appreciate their significance.

Mumbai’s Kathiwada City House, which was built in the Art Deco style in the 1940s, once belonged to Jehangir Nicholson, then sheriff of the city and a prominent art collector. “Any historical building has collected energy over many years. In maximum cities like Mumbai there are very few naturally historic buildings which are repurposed. A European-style bistro in a heritage Art Deco bungalow is a heady combination," explains owner Sangita Kathiwada.

Also Read | Meet Sujata the mixer and other chefs' tools

View Full Image Circle Sixty Nine in Mumbai.

The bistro is steeped in layers of history as well as art, particularly by M.F. Husain. Not his famous horses, but furniture sketches. “This is from the time when he was painting movie posters, much before he became ‘Husain the artist.’ These were the drawings for the furniture he made for the royal family of Dhrangadgra in Gujarat," she reveals. The barringtonia trees that drape the building have been photographed and printed on napkins and plates. The menu is a mix of salads, pastas and oven-fresh breads.

In Bandra, a quaint red bungalow is the setting of actor Malaika Arora and Dhaval Udeshi’s Scarlett House, which opened last year. Designed like a cheery living room, it has with old teak windows, a raftered ceiling and stained glass windows. The vintage dinnerware on display feels like curios collected over time and adds to the global fare served with an Indian twist by chef Beena Noronha, such as ghee roast wraps and Salmon Mille Feuille layered with jeera khari.

View Full Image Inside Paashh, Mumbai.

A short distance away is another charming spot, which has been restored into a farm-to-table restaurant called Paashh. “When we first stepped inside the 150-year-old bungalow, the walls were weathered, fittings worn out and the façade crumbling. We saw not just what it was but what it could become—a quiet sanctuary in Mumbai’s constant movement," explains founder Vaishali Karad.

In Goa, Indo-Portuguese bungalows are being reborn as artisanal cafés, restaurants and slick cocktail bars. The high ceilings, wooden beams and detailed mouldings create an ambiance unmatched by modern, purpose-built restaurants.

Noteworthy among these is Grumps, a bar housed in the outhouse and firewood storage room of a century-old home designed by Goa-based interior design firm Studio Praia. To replicate the old tavernas, it bears exposed laterite walls, cement oxide floors and a Mangalore tiled roof.

“Every old Goan home, legend has it, is watched over by a resident snake," explains Rochelle Santimano, project head at Studio Praia. Their protector is a grey terrazzo snake, crafted from recycled alcohol bottle chips, seen gracefully slithering across the bar top.

View Full Image Scarlett House in Bandra, Mumbai.

For restaurateurs looking to revitalise old spaces “in with the new" doesn’t have to mean “out with the old". Creaky floors and distressed walls are seen as quirks that add character. At Scarlett House, the stained glass windows were meticulously restored and worn beams resurrected. “Everything today feels so polished and fast-paced. I wanted to create a little pause. So when I found this heritage space, we built it like a supper club where people can slow down and connect over good food," says Udeshi.

When Nishant Sinha, founder of Roastery Coffee House, zeroed in on the 80-year-old Jahangirabad Palace in Lucknow to set up his latest outpost, he only changed the flooring. “In an era where most coffee shops and restaurants are tucked into glass boxes with no sense of place, a heritage structure offers a shift in rhythm, a new perspective on how spaces can make you feel," says Sinha.

It’s also about respecting the building materials and craftsmanship, some of which will never exist again, believes Dina Weber, the owner of Sapa Bakery. It is snuggled inside a 1940s bungalow in Mysuru’s Jayalakshmipuram, a house originally built for the engineers who worked on the Krishnaraja Sagara Dam on the Cauvery. You will find gorgeous arches leading to seating around a lily pond. This idyllic setting provides the perfect backdrop to savour Weber’s famed quiches, eclairs and artisanal breads.

Turning an old building into a modern restaurant comes with challenges that go beyond dealing with dampness, roof repairs and new plumbing and electrical systems. “Structural stability is a huge issue with these kinds of buildings. Many old Goan houses, for example, were built without the technology to create large openings or bring in a lot of natural light. The goal is to find a balance between retaining the building’s original bones and aesthetic while introducing a modern touch," says Santimano, who has also designed Shiori and Boilermaker, both bars housed in old Portuguese buildings in Siolim, Goa.

But often, the results are totally worth the trouble. The special mix of character and history that these old places offer is simply too appealing to pass up.

Also Read | From kebabs to cocktails, koji is a hit in modern Indian dining

Nivedita Jayaram Pawar is a Mumbai-based food and travel writer.