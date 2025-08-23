Setting the table with a slice of heritage

The bistro is steeped in layers of history as well as art, particularly by M.F. Husain. Not his famous horses, but furniture sketches. “This is from the time when he was painting movie posters, much before he became ‘Husain the artist.’ These were the drawings for the furniture he made for the royal family of Dhrangadgra in Gujarat," she reveals. The barringtonia trees that drape the building have been photographed and printed on napkins and plates. The menu is a mix of salads, pastas and oven-fresh breads.