How Hideaway in Vagator became Goa's top bar

Two bright-eyed, eager boys from Goa were studying their way into future careers in journalism and advertising at XIC, Mumbai. As any Goan will tell you, the love for music comes ingrained from birth, and Sheldon Abranches and Nathaniel (Nathan) da Costa were no exception. Da Costa also had the background – after college, he toured with some bands and managed artists.

The city’s growing live music scene beckoned and they went hither. It started with attending gigs and ended with jamming sessions in their flat. The jamming sessions, under the umbrella of Songs from The Attic, soon moved out to venues like The Den.

Over a decade later, the two are still hosting stellar musicians and bands. The cramped flat has given way to their own venue, a beloved bar and performance space called Hideaway.

Hideaway in Vagator is easily one of the most beloved bars in Goa, known for its good gigs, drinks and food. It has made its way onto many top lists like 50 Best, and Tatler Asia. In January this year, they picked up three awards at 30 Best Bars India: Best Team, Best Mixologist, and top-rated bar in Goa (#number 5).

“We just wanted to bring great musicians to Goa," says Da Costa, 37, who also does grassroots for the not-for-profit organisation Forca Goa Foundation.

The genesis of Hideaway happened when da Costa moved back to Goa in 2014, and started doing gigs there —at venues like Soul Souffle, Watsons and The Backyard. “We would never make money by bringing musicians to Goa back then. The artists would stay at our homes, we would pick them from the airport and take them to the gigs." Thus came the thought: why not have their own venue instead of being a middleman?

Abranches, 35, moved to Goa and both of them joined FC Goa. It is there they met Siddharth Bandal, 30, a cinematogrpaher. Bandal was part of a metal band, Existence Failed, in Pune. The three had a shared love for music. Together, they decided to open a small café and bar that hosted live gigs. It was over many drinking sessions — typically at Joseph’s Bar or Prime Rose that the three decided: “Let’s open a chill bar to host gigs."

They found a venue and designed the place themselves. Most of their initial money went in buying furniture: “We couldn’t believe chairs cost ₹3000 each!" Hideaway opened as a 40-seater space in 2019, bringing in good music acts, while offering straight pours (beers and Old Monk) and easy food. They divided the work among the three of them, sharing shifts at the bar and kitchen, and serving customers.

Things went well till the pandemic. The café shut, but they retained their staff, paying them salaries, and accommodation. It almost made them broke: “We had ₹8000 in our bank account," says Da Costa. In the initial days, they focussed on food and drinks, often delivering food themselves. After the second lockdown, they decided to transition to becoming a cocktail space.

Everything changed in 2022 — they managed to break even, got an architect to make structural changes, and hired the man who would become their bar manager and head of R&D, Aditya Tribhuvan. “We have worked very hard and come a long way from where we were. Every three months, we upgraded ourselves with the architecture, the bar, and new drinks on the menu," says Tribhuvan.

It is rare not to have a good night at Hideaway. On any given day, it is crowded with people and dogs (they are pet friendly). The vibe changes instantly from the dusty, pockmarked road outside leading into a fun, low-lit place where music and chatter rend the air. People mill about the bar, busy with cocktails being slung, customers being chatted up, and photos and videos being shot. The seating spreads into a garden space, which holds the stage for the music gigs. As the evening progresses, the tempo and tone of the music changes, adapting to a growing crowd that is happy to forgo seating to stand and sway to the music.

View Full Image A selection of food and drinks at Hideaway in Goa.

Expectedly, for a beloved bar, Hideaway has its signature dishes and drinks. There’s the bestseller Botanique, the fruity Everglade, and the floral Hibiscus High Tea. On the food side, the stars are the Smoky Clams, Pan Roasted Aubergine and the Beef Croquetas. Come cashew season, and urrak specials will make an appearance. The most recent upheaval has been a new logo (inspired by tribal art), and a new food and drinks menu, with an emphasis on the cocktails. The new cocktail menu wants to focus on keeping drinking 'fun' with nice, easy, and delicious drinks.

Hideaway has grown into what it set out to be: a chill space with good drinks and good music.

And, great lighting.

“I really love the lighting here. It sets the mood. The space is cosy and intimate even though it is full most nights," says Jolynn Carneiro, a lifestyle designer. She can often be spotted here with her husband, Jude Mendes and their two dogs, Switch and Dot. “I first time came here when we were dating so it is a core memory for me. The food was really good, especially the choriz nachos. The entire energy was everything," says Mendes, a customer success specialist. “It has been our go to place for a celebratory night…birthdays, celebrating my proposal, to the second night of our wedding," adds Carneiro.

Hideaway does make for a good celebratory place. There’s always something happening: bar takeovers, guest shifts, music gigs (Wednesdays are jazz nights), and of course, the celebrations following each win.

Hideaway may have had its origins in the dreams of two boys with a passion for music, but what they and their partner, Bandal, have built is truly remarkable. As performance venues go, they are one of the best, if not the best, in Goa featuring homegrown talent like Kristian Bent, Mujo, Many Roots Collective and international acts like, French-Moroccan trumpeter Daoud, music collective Monoswezi, and singer-songwriter Ivan Santos. Last year, they opened another (and larger) performance space, Juna. “We knew that to stay relevant, we had to transition," says Da Costa.

Back when Hideaway opened, it was typically packed with friends and felt like an unending house party. “We love drinking and music, and always wanted to have a good time with our people," says da Costa. “A lot of it is still just that. If you visit us at any time, we are always having a blast."

Joanna Lobo is a Goa-based journalist.