How Hideaway in Vagator became Goa's top bar
SummaryDiscover the inspiring journey of Hideaway, a bar and performance space in Goa, born from the dreams of three music-loving friends
The year was 2011.
Two bright-eyed, eager boys from Goa were studying their way into future careers in journalism and advertising at XIC, Mumbai. As any Goan will tell you, the love for music comes ingrained from birth, and Sheldon Abranches and Nathaniel (Nathan) da Costa were no exception. Da Costa also had the background – after college, he toured with some bands and managed artists.
The city’s growing live music scene beckoned and they went hither. It started with attending gigs and ended with jamming sessions in their flat. The jamming sessions, under the umbrella of Songs from The Attic, soon moved out to venues like The Den.
Over a decade later, the two are still hosting stellar musicians and bands. The cramped flat has given way to their own venue, a beloved bar and performance space called Hideaway.
Hideaway in Vagator is easily one of the most beloved bars in Goa, known for its good gigs, drinks and food. It has made its way onto many top lists like 50 Best, and Tatler Asia. In January this year, they picked up three awards at 30 Best Bars India: Best Team, Best Mixologist, and top-rated bar in Goa (#number 5).