How Hideaway in Vagator became Goa's top bar

“I really love the lighting here. It sets the mood. The space is cosy and intimate even though it is full most nights," says Jolynn Carneiro, a lifestyle designer. She can often be spotted here with her husband, Jude Mendes and their two dogs, Switch and Dot. “I first time came here when we were dating so it is a core memory for me. The food was really good, especially the choriz nachos. The entire energy was everything," says Mendes, a customer success specialist. “It has been our go to place for a celebratory night…birthdays, celebrating my proposal, to the second night of our wedding," adds Carneiro.