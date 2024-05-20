Planning a road trip? Make pit stops for highway food shopping
SummaryHighways are such treasure troves for food and kitchen-related shopping. Choose from soapstone cooking vessels, flavoured salts and an array of rare regional finds on road trips
For most folks who enjoy a good road trip, the journey is often about how smooth the roads are, how scenic the route is and what new restaurant may have opened since they were last on the stretch. It is all this for me, but as someone who doesn’t drive, there is something more I have come to look forward to on every road trip – highway food shopping.
With Bengaluru as our home base, one of the shortest road trips we make is to Mysuru on National Highway (NH) 275. Along this stretch, at Mattikere in Channapatna is Organic Mandya – a store present on both sides of the highway, opposite each other. It brings together produce from a farmer collective in the region and at every visit has something new to offer – fresh seasonal vegetables, hand-churned butter, large blobs of which are immersed in cold water to keep them fresh, ghee, clay pots for cooking in every conceivable size and fresh spices–turmeric, long pepper, juices like lemon ginger and nannari (Indian Sarsaparilla), and a gamut of freshly milled flours.