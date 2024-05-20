Planning a road trip? Make pit stops for highway food shopping

The longest road trip I have done is six days in Arunachal Pradesh on the Trans-Arunachal Highway (NH13), approximately 973 kilometres from Namsai to Basar. Across the journey from Namsai to Hayuliang, Kaho, Walong, Tezu and finally to Bomjir and then Basar, the highways had so much to offer. At Centre Point Market on NH15 (a part of the Trans-Arunachal highway), we bought black chillies that look just like the long green chilli, except they are jet black. Also in the shopping bag was a red dried Bird’s Eye chilli variant called Chakma and whole green oblong-shaped local lemons. From a row of plastic candy boxes, the shop-keeper also fished out large pickled lemons simply called nimbu. They are believed to have medicinal properties and you simply bite small bits of it. All along the route there was plenty to snack on and buy to take home–small sweet local oranges for example. At Bomjir we bought gud (local jaggery spiced with pepper, cut into small cubes) and a cloyingly sweet peda-like snack meant to be had with hot laal (red) chai that is available all over the state.