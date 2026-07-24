Why Bengal's favourite fish hilsa is missing from the nets

Growing up in East Pakistan (now Bangladesh), Purabi Chowdhury remembers a time when hilsa or ilish from the Padma and Meghna rivers was so abundant that no one really talked about it. “Back then, it was never a matter of discussion because it was easily available. It was also within everyone’s reach. There was neither any hype nor any scarcity,” says the 70-year-old.
During the monsoon, if there was no rohu or any other catch on the table, there was hilsa. It was simply another fish to cook and eat, not the prized seasonal delicacy it has become today, she adds.
Now settled in North 24 Parganas in West Bengal, Chowdhury returns to the fish market every season with the same questions: Kothakar ilish (Where is it from?) or taatka hobe toh (Is it going to be fresh?) The answer, she says, changes everything—from the texture of the flesh and the richness of its fat to the flavour that lingers long after the meal.
Few foods inspire the same emotional attachment among Bengalis as the hilsa. Meghnath Karan, 42, a third-generation fish seller at Manicktala wet market in north Kolkata, says those who love their ilish, will eat it only during season—starting in shrabon (monsoon) in July and extending up to Vishwakarma Puja (in September). Fish from cold storage, which is available year-round, will not do for them. Karan places a shiny, silvery hilsa on the ice and lifts the gills, to reveal the pinkish-red colour underneath, indicating it is fresh. The catch is from Raidighi, a wholesale hub for hilsa, in South 24 Parganas of the state. Fish from the cold storage, on the other hand, looks pale/yellowish and costs half the price. It also has a chewy texture and taste, he adds.
At the table, a meal typically begins with fried roe, eaten with hot rice stained yellow with lashings of the mustard oil it has been fried in. The heads may come next, cooked with eggplants, pumpkin or stir-fried with colocasia or Malabar spinach. And last, the curry, often cooked with brinjals and a frugal tempering of nigella seeds, or in a mustard gravy. A tidy line of bones around the edge of the plate is the sign of a good meal. Many debate about its source, and eventually which is better—Padma or Ganga ilish? The origin is as important as the fish itself.
Hilsa or Tenualosa ilisha is an anadromous fish. It spends most of its life in the sea and swims upstream during the monsoon to spawn. Although it is found at the mouth of other rivers and coastal waters across the subcontinent, Bengal’s hilsa is closely tied to its habitat—the Bay of Bengal. But increasingly, the provenance has become part of the conversation. It has also acquired new layers. As inland catches decline, a larger share of the fish now comes from the sea, say scientists, fuelling debates over origin, flavour and quality.
Experts point to juvenile fishing, erratic rainfall and overfishing as some of the major reasons behind its dwindling population in Bengal’s waterways. A ban on hilsa exports from Bangladesh has further complicated matters, forcing the state to look elsewhere to meet the growing demand. While Myanmar hilsa (from the Irrawaddy delta), commonly available in the local markets, has increasingly filled the gap over the years, a record catch off the west coast in Gujarat last year sent Kolkata fish markets into a frenzy. This raises a larger question: How does the community’s relationship with the fish change now that it is regularly brought in from an unfamiliar source? To mitigate the demand-supply gap every season, scientists in Bengal have also explored if it can be reared in freshwater ponds, an experiment that has met with some success. But can a farmed ilish carry the same emotional weight as one that arrives after its annual journey upstream?
IS IT FROM THE RIVER OR SEA?
In his office at the Central Inland Fisheries Research Institute (CIFRI) in Barrackpore, fisheries scientist Srikanta Samanta clicks on a slide tracking India’s hilsa production from 2001-16. The graph tells two stories. One, that India’s annual hilsa production had fallen from around 80,000 tonnes in 2001 to about 40,000 tonnes by 2016. The other is more worrying. The green line, representing riverine catches, falls away much more steeply than the red line denoting fish caught at sea and in estuaries. “Today, most of our ilish comes from the sea. Inland ilish has reduced significantly.”
For a fish whose cultural identity is inseparable from its annual journey upriver, the decline of riverine hilsa is more than an ecological statistic. It raises an unsettling question: what happens when Bengal’s most celebrated migratory fish can no longer complete the migration that has shaped its biology, flavour and place in the Bengali imagination?
Samanta has spent much of his career trying to understand—and arrest—the decline of India’s riverine hilsa. When he joined CIFRI in the early 1990s, researchers frequently travelled to the Farakka Barrage, where migrating hilsa, unable to negotiate the structure, often spawned below it. What happened next explained, in part, why the fish was disappearing. The river would teem with eggs, larvae and juvenile fish, only for them to be scooped up in fine-mesh nets before they had a chance to mature. “We caught them at whichever life stage we found them,” he says. “We never gave the fish a chance to breed even once.”
Farakka, he is quick to point out, was only one part of a larger story. Years of indiscriminate fishing, the capture of juveniles, shrinking spawning habitats and weak enforcement steadily depleted India’s riverine hilsa stock. Across the border, Bangladesh responded differently. It imposed seasonal fishing bans during the breeding months, declared hilsa sanctuaries, regulated the mesh size of fishing nets to prevent juvenile catch, and compensated fishing families for the income they lost while the ban was in force.
The results, Samanta says, are visible not just in the numbers but in the fish themselves. Bangladesh’s annual hilsa production has climbed from around 200,000 tonnes in the early 2000s to around 600,000 tonnes today, river catches have rebounded and the average fish now weighs over a kilogram. In India, by contrast, a 400-500g riverine hilsa has become a rarity. “Their stock is not depleted. They have been able to maintain it,” Samanta says.
The hilsa has always followed the monsoon. But weather experts say that the rhythm is beginning to change. According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change or IPCC’s Sixth Assessment Report (2021), changing monsoon patterns have resulted in more intense rainfall and greater fluctuations over time across South Asia. Furthermore, a 2015 study published in Weather and Climate Extremes in Science Direct suggests that climate change along with siltation and other human interventions is changing the environmental conditions the fish depend on to migrate and breed in the upper Bay of Bengal.
Rising water temperatures have also caused hatching rates to decline. “It is being observed that the sheer number of eggs that the fish are able to produce has reduced due to increased temperatures in the sea,” says marine conservationist and scientist Divya Karnad, who co-founded InSeason Fish, a sustainable seafood initiative in 2018. She explains that unpredictable rainfall, whether in the form of prolonged dry spells or short yet intense rain, dramatically changes the flow of the rivers, making it more difficult for the fish to swim upstream.
LOOKING WEST
The Gujarat hilsa makes a long journey. After growing up in the waters of the Arabian Sea, it swims towards the Gulf of Khambat and finally makes its way into the funnel-shaped estuary of the Narmada. When the monsoon arrives, the freshwater flow sends the mature fish upstream, towards Bharuch, to spawn. The fish is caught along this migratory route, close to where saline and freshwater meet.
Up until the 1980s-90s, it was a major catch between July and September, in the stretches of the Narmada, and a harbinger of good tidings for the fishing community. But things started to change when the Narmada Valley Project began the construction of the Sardar Sarovar Dam in 1987. According to a study published by the India Water Portal, an archival platform dedicated to water management, research and data, the construction of the dam reduced the monsoon flow of the river, thereby allowing more seawater to enter the estuary and increase its salinity. This considerably impacted the migration cycle of the hilsa from the sea to freshwater breeding grounds. The catch peaked in the early 1990s, but eventually declined over the following decades.
Bharuch has now become one of the key hilsa suppliers to Bengal. Local fish exporters note the region recorded excessive rainfall last year, which allowed more freshwater flow, and created the ideal environment for the fish to breed.
Gujarat hilsa flooding Kolkata markets is not a new phenomenon, says Nadeem Noor Mohammad Panja of Zenith Exports. The Veraval-based seafood export company has been supplying the fish to Kolkata for the past 15 years. Bengal, he points out, has imported it from the west coast for decades. But the fish became scarce as conditions changed in the lower stretches of the Narmada. Panja partly attributes this to industrial pollution/infrastructural projects around Bharuch, making it difficult for the fish to swim upstream to lay eggs.
Last August-September, following a record landing off the coast, Panja sent more than 200 tonnes of hilsa to Kolkata, varying from 700g to 1.2kg in size. Ask him if he is familiar with the craze and he says, “I know it is cooked in a dozen different ways. The one from Padma river is the best. But the locals here rarely eat it because of the excess bones. So we send off the entire lot to Kolkata.”
FISHY BUSINESS
The sentiment for Padma ilish runs deep, especially for those who had to migrate during Partition. When they left their homes, they also left the rivers behind that teemed with the silvery fish.
The longing endured. But in 2012, Bangladesh imposed a ban on exports to India to protect domestic supplies. In the years that followed, however, the Sheikh Hasina government made limited exceptions during Durga Puja, allowing small consignments to cross the border as a goodwill gesture. After her exit in 2024, the interim government initially ended this tradition, and then reversed the order with a one-time shipment of the fish during the festive season.
It comes at a time when Bengal’s own waters have little to offer. The usual catches from Digha, about 190km south-west of Kolkata, in the northern end of the Bay of Bengal, and Diamond Harbour on the eastern banks of the Hooghly, have been dismal, and above all is the khoka ilish or juvenile hilsa. “We are told to discourage the sale of small-sized hilsa by the state authorities, but how is it possible when there is no enforcement at the source where it is being caught?” asks Syed Anwar Maqsood, the secretary of the Fish Importers Association and Howrah Wholesale Fish Market Association.
Maqsood estimates more than 4,000 tonnes of hilsa to have arrived last August-September from Gujarat in Kolkata. He breaks down the economics, saying more fish means lower prices, and for a community that is forever hungry for hilsa, there will always be someone willing to take it home. He says last year the more abundant catch from the west coast sold for as little as ₹400- ₹600 a kg compared to the increasingly scarce yield from Bengal’s waters between ₹1500-1,800 a kg.
Fish seller Karan says the price depends on supply and the size of the fish. The bigger the fish, the pricier it is. When we met him a couple of weeks ago, fish weighing more than 2kg was priced at ₹4,000 a kg and smaller ones at ₹1,600 a kg. This is also the reason he sources fresh hilsa only in small quantities, around 10kg a day, so that he can sell what he buys. He has his dedicated customers, whom he informs immediately.
In September last year, around 100 tonnes of hilsa arrived from across the border ahead of Durga Puja, a consignment Maqsood describes as a disappointment. For the past six years, he has been working to revoke the export ban, and is considering writing to both governments once again, hoping to ease the restrictions.
The story around Padma’s ilish is also more to do with marketing than geography. Maqsood says not every fish touted as Padma’s ilish has been necessarily caught in the river. It could have been hauled in from the sea or another point along its migratory route. “Even the seller knows it is not from Bangladesh. The buyer knows it too. Yet, it is sold as Bangladesh ilish.”
TAMING THE HILSA
In 2012, Samanta and his colleagues embarked on what many considered an improbable scientific challenge: recreating enough of the ilish’s life cycle in captivity to secure its future.
The challenge was formidable. Hilsa is not rohu or catla—species that have been bred in captivity for decades. A migratory fish that spends much of its life traversing the sea, estuaries and rivers, the ilish had never adapted easily to ponds. Before scientists could even think of breeding it, they first had to answer a more fundamental question: could the fish survive—and grow—in captivity?
That question shaped the first phase of a multi-institutional ICAR project between 2012-17, led by ICAR-CIFRI, Barrackpore, with key contributions from ICAR-CIBA, Kakdwip, ICAR-CIFA, Rahara, and ICAR-CIFE, Kolkata. While CIFRI continued studying the hilsa in its natural habitat—its migration, spawning grounds and dwindling river population—its sister institutes specialising in aquaculture focused on a different problem: whether the fish could be reared in ponds. Earlier experiments had hinted that it was possible, but only briefly. This time, the researchers followed the fish over a much longer period. By the end of the project, they had crossed what Samanta calls the first major hurdle: they knew the ilish could survive and grow in captivity.
If the first phase established that it could survive in captivity, the second, between 2021-24, set itself a more ambitious goal: could it complete its life cycle there? The researchers began with wild brood fish caught during the spawning season. At the spawning grounds, eggs from female hilsa were fertilised with milt from males before being carefully packed in oxygenated bags and transported to research centres in Rahara, Kolaghat and Kakdwip. There, scientists attempted to raise them through every stage of life—from microscopic larvae and fry to fingerlings and, eventually, sexually mature adults.
That meant doing something no one had attempted successfully: recreating, inside ponds and laboratories, the conditions that nature ordinarily provides over hundreds of kilometres. The young fish were first sustained on naturally occurring plankton before being gradually weaned onto specially formulated feed.
Researchers experimented with different combinations of proteins, fatty acids and oils in an attempt to mimic the nutrition the fish would normally accumulate during its annual migration between the sea and the river. Different centres also tested how the fish responded to freshwater, brackish water and intermediate salinity.
The breakthroughs came one after another. The captive-reared fish not only survived but grew to adulthood. Males matured. Females, too, developed eggs. Using ultrasound scans instead of sacrificing the brood fish, scientists could monitor the development of their reproductive organs over time. “We now have the confidence,” Samanta says. “But the last step is the hardest.”
That final step has proved elusive. After inducing the captive-reared fish to breed, researchers watched fertilised eggs divide normally under the microscope—one cell becoming two, then four, then many more. Four hours later, the development stopped. The embryo never progressed further. Around the same time in 2024, the project’s funding cycle came to an end, although some of the work has continued through institutional support at partner institutes. “We now know it can be done,” Samanta says. “What we need is patience, and a sustained, long-term effort.”
Samanta is careful to distinguish the project from an attempt to turn the ilish into just another farmed fish. For him, the larger objective is twofold: conserving a species in decline while safeguarding the livelihoods of the fishing communities that depend on it. If captive breeding can eventually be perfected, he says, the fish need not remain in ponds at all. Juveniles could instead be released back into rivers—a practice known as ranching—to replenish depleted wild populations. But he is equally clear that captive breeding cannot, by itself, reverse the decline. Without stronger protection during the breeding season, better regulation of juvenile catch and greater awareness among fishing communities, he says, any scientific breakthrough will remain only part of the solution.