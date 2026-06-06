Himanshu Saini: 'This is the best time to be a chef cooking Indian food'

During one of my travels abroad to cook with other chefs, the long hours didn’t leave me much time to dine around, so I ate in the immediate area. This experience encapsulated not only the state of Indian food today, but also its position versus other globally renowned cuisines outside of their home countries.
Most restaurants felt self-assured with expansive dining rooms and swarms of staff. The food tasted fresh with personality and perspective. A Greek restaurant was a palatial hive of activity – enormous floor space with possibly twenty people on staff. The adjacent Italian restaurant was even larger, with about thirty staff.
Our experience with the Indian restaurants was mixed. This saddens me, as there is nothing like a plate of home when you are away from home. One Indian restaurant was a well-known and lauded international brand where the food sang with vibrancy and spoke of a confident kitchen. The other was a local Indian restaurant – ten staff maximum – where, being polite, the experience was lacklustre, from the ingredient quality to the disengaged service.
Indian food is at a crossroads. The excitement around Indian cuisine is palpable. Compromizing on our cuisine right now is to compromize on our trajectory. My call to action is to stay the course and set a north star of consensus that Indian food is one of the finest, most exciting cuisines in the world. This is one of our missions at Trèsind Studio: to help set the pace.
Arguably, this is the best time to be a chef cooking Indian food. International recognition is finally here. Even more heartening, international chefs are interested in hiring Indian chefs. They want to see our culture in practice, the way that we wield flavour and spice – a practice rehearsed across the generations who came before us.
This momentum results from millennia of Indian culinary progress and centuries of an Indian diaspora, settling across the world and creating a strong foundational presence. Indian food has proven that it adapts to its environment and that it is adaptable at home. As fellow chef Prateek Sadhu of Restaurant NAAR in India put it, ‘Indian food is created across three verticals: necessity, evolution and migration.’