Himanshu Saini: 'This is the best time to be a chef cooking Indian food'

In writing this book, we came to appreciate that much of the groundwork and conversation about Indian food to date unpacks its evolution within its borders and outside its shores. Where Indians travelled, they also took their culture and, therefore, their cooking. The evidence is delicious and a source of pride for us. The mamak cuisine of Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia derived from the Tamils who moved there. The doubles, rotis and unctuous goat curries of Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana have come from the pre-partition Indians who sought a better future. There are the South African bunny chow and the silky, yellow-stained crab curries of Mauritius. The British embraced Indian cuisine with gusto, and generations of Indians created British-Indian cuisine found in pubs and that curious invention: the chicken tikka masala. In Japan today kare raisu, or yellow curry rice, is one of the most eaten dishes.