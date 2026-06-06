Himanshu Saini: 'This is the best time to be a chef cooking Indian food'

During one of my travels abroad to cook with other chefs, the long hours didn’t leave me much time to dine around, so I ate in the immediate area. This experience encapsulated not only the state of Indian food today, but also its position versus other globally renowned cuisines outside of their home countries.
During one of my travels abroad to cook with other chefs, the long hours didn’t leave me much time to dine around, so I ate in the immediate area. This experience encapsulated not only the state of Indian food today, but also its position versus other globally renowned cuisines outside of their home countries.
Most restaurants felt self-assured with expansive dining rooms and swarms of staff. The food tasted fresh with personality and perspective. A Greek restaurant was a palatial hive of activity – enormous floor space with possibly twenty people on staff. The adjacent Italian restaurant was even larger, with about thirty staff.
Most restaurants felt self-assured with expansive dining rooms and swarms of staff. The food tasted fresh with personality and perspective. A Greek restaurant was a palatial hive of activity – enormous floor space with possibly twenty people on staff. The adjacent Italian restaurant was even larger, with about thirty staff.
Our experience with the Indian restaurants was mixed. This saddens me, as there is nothing like a plate of home when you are away from home. One Indian restaurant was a well-known and lauded international brand where the food sang with vibrancy and spoke of a confident kitchen. The other was a local Indian restaurant – ten staff maximum – where, being polite, the experience was lacklustre, from the ingredient quality to the disengaged service.
Indian food is at a crossroads. The excitement around Indian cuisine is palpable. Compromizing on our cuisine right now is to compromize on our trajectory. My call to action is to stay the course and set a north star of consensus that Indian food is one of the finest, most exciting cuisines in the world. This is one of our missions at Trèsind Studio: to help set the pace.
Arguably, this is the best time to be a chef cooking Indian food. International recognition is finally here. Even more heartening, international chefs are interested in hiring Indian chefs. They want to see our culture in practice, the way that we wield flavour and spice – a practice rehearsed across the generations who came before us.
This momentum results from millennia of Indian culinary progress and centuries of an Indian diaspora, settling across the world and creating a strong foundational presence. Indian food has proven that it adapts to its environment and that it is adaptable at home. As fellow chef Prateek Sadhu of Restaurant NAAR in India put it, ‘Indian food is created across three verticals: necessity, evolution and migration.’
In writing this book, we came to appreciate that much of the groundwork and conversation about Indian food to date unpacks its evolution within its borders and outside its shores. Where Indians travelled, they also took their culture and, therefore, their cooking. The evidence is delicious and a source of pride for us. The mamak cuisine of Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia derived from the Tamils who moved there. The doubles, rotis and unctuous goat curries of Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana have come from the pre-partition Indians who sought a better future. There are the South African bunny chow and the silky, yellow-stained crab curries of Mauritius. The British embraced Indian cuisine with gusto, and generations of Indians created British-Indian cuisine found in pubs and that curious invention: the chicken tikka masala. In Japan today kare raisu, or yellow curry rice, is one of the most eaten dishes.
Trèsind Studio’s existence confirms not only how Indian food is embraced outside of its own shores but also the evolution of India’s cuisine abroad.
The long arch of progress for Indian food has led towards this moment where it sits shoulder to shoulder with the great cuisines of the world like never before, which brings us back to the start. We can create new Indian classics forged in the authenticity of what is true and makes our food so exceptional. We should be the generation that bridges between the past and great future of Indian food.
Today’s Indian restaurant can lead the charge to define greatness in Indian cuisine. We should do it both for ourselves and to move our culinary culture at all levels – from the neighbourhood restaurant, the Friday night takeaway spot, our roadside dhabas and the corner chaat kiosks churning out pani puri and vada pav.
This is what we mean by The Rise of Indian Food. This is our mission in the restaurant. Our Rising India menu created a structure to articulate our vision of progressive Indian food. We should stress that our research does not always start from a region, and it is not always a regional dish. What matters most is finding the dish, combining the flavours and achieving balance.
We can already see that the confines of regional borders may also change as we look outside regional and Indian borders. Indian food has long existed outside of India, adapting to its new home. We want to challenge ourselves to take ingredients not indigenous to Indian cuisine and reimagine them. We started using tortellini, Gorgonzola and kushiyaki on our menu. What would uni look like in Indian cuisine?
The Rise of Indian Food is a statement of our ambition to advance the conversation and perception of Indian food. This is a cuisine that started in homes and fields and, for many, seems to represent something exotic. Our intention with this book is to lend our voice to the swelling chorus of progressive Indian cooking. We see a movement towards an inspiring version of its potential both in India and in places with a long history of Indian migration.
Excerpted with permission from ‘The Rise of Indian Food: Recipes Reimagined by Trèsind Studio by Himanshu Saini, co-authored by Liam Collens, published by Phaidon; pages: 240; ₹4,500.