A Mumbai chef's delicious adventures in Hobart

The first breath of Hobart’s air felt crisp and alive. As the plane touched down, Tasmania’s capital greeted me with its cold wind, clear water, and somewhere beyond the runway, kitchens waited to welcome me.

Coming from Mumbai, a city that thrives on contrast and conversations, Hobart stirred a similar feeling: global flavours rooted in local identity. It’s where Ethiopian injera coexists with First Nations’ wallaby backstrap, where waterfront cafés layer Italian technique over fresh Tasmanian catch. The food doesn’t just fuse but reflects. It made me pause and think of how cities, separated by oceans, can still share a language that’s spoken through food.

To understand a city’s food culture, I always start at its markets. Salamanca Market held every Saturday since 1972 felt like Hobart’s heartbeat. Over 300 stalls stretched across cobbled paths, each one offering stories in the form of truffle cheeses, sourdoughs, empanadas and native bush honey. I wandered through them, chatting with growers and bakers, learning not just what they sold but what they cared about — sustainability, community, flavour. Here, Lebanese sweets sit beside native herbs, and biodegradable packaging meets old family recipes. It’s a living canvas of ethics and appetite.

On Sundays, FarmGate Market feels smaller but no less spirited. Chefs gather early, swapping greetings over seasonal greens, goat’s cheese and handmade noodles. This is where I discovered Rough Rice congee as a philosophy that deepened my love for local ingredients, slow techniques and fast-moving queues.

As a chef, I search for dishes that carry the soul of a place, ingredients with memory, flavours that flow. Hobart spoke to me through five such plates.

At The Agrarian Kitchen in New Norfolk, I tasted a burrata that lingered in memory long after the plate was cleared. The creamy cheese over a swipe of lemon miso on thick-cut sourdough was an absolute joy. Simple, grounded, and generous. Agrarian is more than a restaurant, it’s a living, breathing kitchen where self-sufficiency is the inspiration.

View Full Image Salamanca Market.

At Bream Creek Vineyard, Oirthir is a Tasmanian restaurant that blends Scottish heritage and French culinary expertise to showcase the island’s finest local produce. I tried Haggis, a traditional Scottish dish made of minced sheep offal mixed with oats, suet and spices, traditionally boiled in a sheep’s stomach and served with neeps (turnips) and tatties (potatoes). Spiced with pepper, sprinkled with oats, it honoured the whole animal in a way that reminded me of home kitchens in India, where no cut is wasted. Here was rustic elegance served with the weight of tradition.

Pitzi is a small pasta bar in Hobart that serves fresh handmade pasta in a cosy, welcoming setting, tucked into the Hobart CBD, and offers textural bliss in the form of focaccia. The chewy bread gave way to smoky anchovy oil and the unexpected warmth of hazelnut. It looks simple on the surface, but it sings.

Down by the waterfront, Restaurant Maria laid out wild wallaby tartare like a small celebration of its own. Served raw, seasoned just enough, and topped with native herbs, it is wild in ingredient, but refined in execution. It felt like an outback cousin to ceviche but only quieter.

View Full Image FarmGate Market.

But nothing grounded me like the Rough Rice, a savoury rice porridge made with brown or whole grain rice, slow-cooked until soft and creamy at FarmGate Market. A bowl of rice porridge with ginger, market herbs and wallaby — warm, fragrant, humble. That first bite felt like a warm embrace to my tastebuds. At that moment, I could’ve been anywhere, Mumbai’s coastal ghats or Hobart’s Sunday bustle, and the feeling would’ve been the same.

If Salamanca is the weekly rhythm, Winter Feast is the drumbeat. It’s hard to describe until you’ve felt it — smoke curling into the night sky, fire pits flickering beneath long communal tables, strangers clinking glasses over food they’ve never tasted before.

In collaboration with chef Craig Will’s Stillwater team, I had the privilege of bringing two dishes that blended my roots with Tasmania’s raw bounty. Marmoris was a sea urchin broth laced with Indian spices and Tasmanian tubers, a briny, bold bowl struck a balance so unexpected, it made me pause mid-taste. Alongside it came Apricus, a dessert of whisky, pandan and honey. Smoky-sweet, it was soft in texture but heavy with memory. For many, these dishes were an introduction to a new flavour language, one that was both unfamiliar and nostalgic.

Chris Twite, the Artistic Director of Dark Mofo, called Winter Feast the “beating heart" of the festival. I felt that pulse in every moment, from setting up to serving the final plate. It wasn’t just about sharing my culture but about seeing how flavour could bridge distance.

In eight nights, I saw how food connects strangers. It was cold, smoky, loud and somehow perfect. Hobart may be small, but its culinary spirit is vast, shaped by story, sustained by soil, and stirred by people.

I came with Indian spices. I left with stories, friendships, and a warm cruller tucked into memory. Because when flavours travel, cultures don’t just survive, they thrive.

The author is the chef-partner at Ekaa and Bombay Daak in Mumbai. She was invited as the guest chef at the Dark Mofo's Winter Feast in Hobart in June.