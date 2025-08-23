A Mumbai chef's delicious adventures in Hobart
Chef Niyati Rao travels to Tasmania's capital city to discover fermenters, growers, cheesemakers and chefs committed to building global flavours rooted in local identity
The first breath of Hobart’s air felt crisp and alive. As the plane touched down, Tasmania’s capital greeted me with its cold wind, clear water, and somewhere beyond the runway, kitchens waited to welcome me.
Coming from Mumbai, a city that thrives on contrast and conversations, Hobart stirred a similar feeling: global flavours rooted in local identity. It’s where Ethiopian injera coexists with First Nations’ wallaby backstrap, where waterfront cafés layer Italian technique over fresh Tasmanian catch. The food doesn’t just fuse but reflects. It made me pause and think of how cities, separated by oceans, can still share a language that’s spoken through food.
To understand a city’s food culture, I always start at its markets. Salamanca Market held every Saturday since 1972 felt like Hobart’s heartbeat. Over 300 stalls stretched across cobbled paths, each one offering stories in the form of truffle cheeses, sourdoughs, empanadas and native bush honey. I wandered through them, chatting with growers and bakers, learning not just what they sold but what they cared about — sustainability, community, flavour. Here, Lebanese sweets sit beside native herbs, and biodegradable packaging meets old family recipes. It’s a living canvas of ethics and appetite.